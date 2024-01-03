Cyprus Reports 98 Human Trafficking Cases: Unveils Four-Pillar Strategy to Tackle the Menace

A disturbing revelation from the interior ministry of Cyprus has unveiled that 98 individuals were trafficked in the country between 2019 and 2022. The victims, comprising of 24 men, 65 women, and 9 minors, were primarily from Romania, Egypt, Cyprus, Bulgaria, Cameroon, and Nepal. The forms of trafficking were diverse, including sexual exploitation, labor exploitation, forced marriages, criminal activities, begging, illegal adoption, and a combination of sexual and labor exploitation.

Declining Identification despite Rising Exploitation

While the number of exploitation cases reported has seen a rise, the count of identified victims indicates a decline. This presents a paradoxical scenario where the prevalence of exploitation is on the rise, but the recognition of victims is decreasing. The geographical location of Cyprus, as a primary entry point to Europe for immigrants, makes it a hotbed for human trafficking, especially for sexual and labor exploitation.

Trafficking Dynamics: A Shift in Trends

There has been a shift in the types of trafficking over the years. While trafficking for forced marriages and labor exploitation has seen a decrease since 2020, trafficking for criminal activities has witnessed a surge. This shift in trends calls for adaptive measures and targeted efforts to curb the rising menace.

A Four-Pillar Plan to Combat Trafficking

In response to the evolving trafficking landscape, the government has devised a comprehensive strategy for 2023-2026. This four-pillar plan emphasizes prevention, crime fighting, victim reintegration, and improved information exchange. The plan aims to enhance prevention measures, increase on-site inspections, revise legislative provisions for domestic workers’ rights, provide professional training, and foster international cooperation. The ultimate goal is to elevate social awareness and better manage trafficking cases to prevent them from being downgraded to lesser offenses.