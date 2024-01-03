en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Cyprus Reports 98 Human Trafficking Cases: Unveils Four-Pillar Strategy to Tackle the Menace

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:23 pm EST
Cyprus Reports 98 Human Trafficking Cases: Unveils Four-Pillar Strategy to Tackle the Menace

A disturbing revelation from the interior ministry of Cyprus has unveiled that 98 individuals were trafficked in the country between 2019 and 2022. The victims, comprising of 24 men, 65 women, and 9 minors, were primarily from Romania, Egypt, Cyprus, Bulgaria, Cameroon, and Nepal. The forms of trafficking were diverse, including sexual exploitation, labor exploitation, forced marriages, criminal activities, begging, illegal adoption, and a combination of sexual and labor exploitation.

Declining Identification despite Rising Exploitation

While the number of exploitation cases reported has seen a rise, the count of identified victims indicates a decline. This presents a paradoxical scenario where the prevalence of exploitation is on the rise, but the recognition of victims is decreasing. The geographical location of Cyprus, as a primary entry point to Europe for immigrants, makes it a hotbed for human trafficking, especially for sexual and labor exploitation.

Trafficking Dynamics: A Shift in Trends

There has been a shift in the types of trafficking over the years. While trafficking for forced marriages and labor exploitation has seen a decrease since 2020, trafficking for criminal activities has witnessed a surge. This shift in trends calls for adaptive measures and targeted efforts to curb the rising menace.

A Four-Pillar Plan to Combat Trafficking

In response to the evolving trafficking landscape, the government has devised a comprehensive strategy for 2023-2026. This four-pillar plan emphasizes prevention, crime fighting, victim reintegration, and improved information exchange. The plan aims to enhance prevention measures, increase on-site inspections, revise legislative provisions for domestic workers’ rights, provide professional training, and foster international cooperation. The ultimate goal is to elevate social awareness and better manage trafficking cases to prevent them from being downgraded to lesser offenses.

0
Crime Cyprus Human Rights
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
2 mins ago
Man Barricades Himself in Home in St. Clair County Standoff
Early on Friday morning, a man in St. Clair County took the law enforcement by surprise when he barricaded himself inside his house after brandishing a knife at the deputies from the Sheriff’s Office. The incident was precipitated by an eviction order that the deputies had arrived to serve at the property located at 130
Man Barricades Himself in Home in St. Clair County Standoff
Former Charlotte Business Leader Tim Newman's Legal Troubles Deepen
8 mins ago
Former Charlotte Business Leader Tim Newman's Legal Troubles Deepen
Tampa Bay Rays' Wander Franco Detained Amid Grave Allegations
9 mins ago
Tampa Bay Rays' Wander Franco Detained Amid Grave Allegations
Man Assaulted with Metal Rod, Robbed of $7 in Jersey City
3 mins ago
Man Assaulted with Metal Rod, Robbed of $7 in Jersey City
Homeless Man Arrested for Theft and Infrastructure Vandalism: A Modern-Day Dickensian Tale
3 mins ago
Homeless Man Arrested for Theft and Infrastructure Vandalism: A Modern-Day Dickensian Tale
South Sioux City Man Sentenced to 14-20 Years for Incest
8 mins ago
South Sioux City Man Sentenced to 14-20 Years for Incest
Latest Headlines
World News
Augusta City Council Members Sworn in: Pledge to Uphold Core Values
18 seconds
Augusta City Council Members Sworn in: Pledge to Uphold Core Values
OKYO Pharma to Present Clinical Development Updates on OK-101 at Biotech Showcase
1 min
OKYO Pharma to Present Clinical Development Updates on OK-101 at Biotech Showcase
Jackson Bratton Transfers to North Alabama: A Boost for the Team?
2 mins
Jackson Bratton Transfers to North Alabama: A Boost for the Team?
Derek Draper's Journey: A Tale of Resilience Amid Tragedy
2 mins
Derek Draper's Journey: A Tale of Resilience Amid Tragedy
Nikki Haley Confronts Race Issues Amid Presidential Campaign
2 mins
Nikki Haley Confronts Race Issues Amid Presidential Campaign
Analyzing Husker Sports: Basketball Triumphs, Volleyball Acquisitions, and Football Recruits
2 mins
Analyzing Husker Sports: Basketball Triumphs, Volleyball Acquisitions, and Football Recruits
Oman Gears Up for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024: A Look at Their Journey and Challenges Ahead
2 mins
Oman Gears Up for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024: A Look at Their Journey and Challenges Ahead
Kim Jong Un and Daughter in Matching Black Outfits Visit Missile Plant Amid Threats
2 mins
Kim Jong Un and Daughter in Matching Black Outfits Visit Missile Plant Amid Threats
Doug Lamborn's Retirement: Shifts in Colorado's Political Landscape
3 mins
Doug Lamborn's Retirement: Shifts in Colorado's Political Landscape
MW3 Players Overcome Holger 556 Camo Challenge Bug with Innovative Workaround
1 hour
MW3 Players Overcome Holger 556 Camo Challenge Bug with Innovative Workaround
Scotland Gears Up for 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup: A Look at the Team's Journey and Expectations
1 hour
Scotland Gears Up for 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup: A Look at the Team's Journey and Expectations
'Bonhoeffer': An Irish-Belgian Film Turning Ireland into WWII Germany
2 hours
'Bonhoeffer': An Irish-Belgian Film Turning Ireland into WWII Germany
Valve Unveils 'Boomer Shooter' Category on Steam
4 hours
Valve Unveils 'Boomer Shooter' Category on Steam
Substandard and Falsified Medical Products: A Global Health Threat
9 hours
Substandard and Falsified Medical Products: A Global Health Threat
Kazakhstan Shines on Wanderlust's Editors' Hot List 2024
10 hours
Kazakhstan Shines on Wanderlust's Editors' Hot List 2024
Global Political Shift in 2024: Rise of the World Majority and BRICS
11 hours
Global Political Shift in 2024: Rise of the World Majority and BRICS
January 5th in History: A Tapestry of Global Milestones and Birthdays
12 hours
January 5th in History: A Tapestry of Global Milestones and Birthdays
Indian Chess Players Triumph in 2023 World Chess.com: A Year in Review
13 hours
Indian Chess Players Triumph in 2023 World Chess.com: A Year in Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app