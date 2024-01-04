Cyber Scam Leaves Kern County Dog Rescue ‘Marley’s Mutts’ Without Crucial Facebook Page

In a twist of cyber malevolence, Marley’s Mutts, a renowned dog rescue organization based in Kern County, California, has lost control of its principal communication tool — its Facebook page, to online fraudsters. The page, painstakingly nurtured over 15 years, and boasting a community of 750,000 followers, served as the organization’s lifeline — a platform for reaching out to potential adopters, volunteers, and donors. Its sudden loss has left the organization in a critical situation, with its rescue and fundraising efforts severely hampered.

The Scam: A Trojan Horse

The scam unfolded as a seemingly benign opportunity. The organization’s founder, Zach Skow, was approached by fraudsters masquerading as representatives who pitched an enticing offer — to feature Marley’s Mutts on a podcast designed to reach a broader audience and thereby rescue more dogs. The unsuspecting Skow agreed, only to discover that the entire proposition was a ruse.

The fraudsters proceeded to hijack the Facebook page, changing its name, password, and administrators. The hijack rendered Marley’s Mutts helpless, severing its connection with its substantial follower base and jeopardizing its operations.

The Impact: More Than Just a Page

For Marley’s Mutts, the loss of their Facebook page is not just about losing a social media presence; it’s a matter of life and death for the dogs they rescue. Each week without access to the page means potential rescues left unattended and essential revenue uncaptured. Skow underscores the dire impact of the loss, highlighting the interplay between the organization’s online presence and its mission to save canine lives.

Meta’s Silence: A Plea for Help

In the aftermath of the hack, Skow reached out to Meta, Facebook’s parent company, seeking urgent assistance. Despite the intensity of the situation, the response from Meta has been deafening silence — with no reply to his pleas for help 10 days after the hack.

As a final attempt, Skow is rallying his community, urging them to tag Meta in posts related to Marley’s Mutts. The hope is that a surge in public pressure will compel Meta to intervene and restore the original page, thereby reinstating the organization’s lifeline and empowering it to continue its noble mission.