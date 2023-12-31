en English
Crime

Customs Busts Massive Smuggling Operation of Cellphones Worth Millions at Karachi Airport

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: December 31, 2023 at 5:51 am EST
Customs Busts Massive Smuggling Operation of Cellphones Worth Millions at Karachi Airport

In a significant victory for Pakistan’s anti-smuggling efforts, customs officials at Jinnah International Airport in Karachi intercepted an attempt to smuggle high-value cellular phones into the country. A routine check of luggage belonging to a female passenger arriving from Sharjah, UAE, revealed 23 hidden smartphones. The estimated market value of these devices is over Rs9 million.

Customs Officials Thwart Smuggling Attempt

The diligent customs team, acting on instinct and experience, discovered the concealed devices during a routine examination of passengers’ luggage. The female passenger, who had arrived from Sharjah, was unable to provide the necessary tax documentation for the smartphones. As a result, she was taken into custody, and a case was registered against her.

Smuggling Attempt at Allama Iqbal International Airport

In a related incident at Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore, another smuggling attempt was intercepted. A passenger arriving from the United States was found to be carrying undeclared goods worth approximately Rs8 million. The contraband included a wide range of items such as cosmetics, garments, and luxury items. Among the seized items were 54 perfumes, 126 cosmetic powders, over 12 lotions, and 290 shirts and T-shirts.

Pakistan Customs’ Anti-Smuggling Efforts

These incidents highlight the ongoing efforts of Pakistan Customs to prevent smuggling and enforce stringent tax regulations at the country’s airports. Apart from the vigilant customs officials at the airports, the Collectorate of Customs team at Import Terminal, Torkham also made a significant seizure. They recovered a large quantity of smuggled goods from a Mercedez trailer. Furthermore, the Regional Directorate of Customs Intelligence and Investigation (I&I) seized a large quantity of smuggled auto spare parts.

Crime International Relations Pakistan
Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

