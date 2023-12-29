en English
Crime

Custodial Deaths in Jammu: A Community’s Trust Shaken

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 29, 2023 at 4:51 am EST
The quiet hamlet of Topa Pir in Jammu has been plunged into grief and despair following the deaths of three men who were detained by the Army and allegedly succumbed to torture. The incident occurred on December 22, post a terror attack that left four Army personnel dead. Nine men from Topa Pir, a small community of just over 30 households, were taken in for questioning. Among them, Mohd Showkat was one of the three men who reportedly endured fatal torture.

A Community Shattered

Today, the residents of Topa Pir are wrestling with overwhelming grief and a deep sense of betrayal. The Gujjar and Bakarwal tribal communities of Pir Panjal, known for resisting armed militancy, feel let down by the Army. Their trust in security forces has been shattered, and they question the value of human life and what their future holds.

Response from the Authorities

High-ranking Army officers and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh have met with the grieving families, assuring them of action and justice. The Jammu and Kashmir administration has announced compensation for the families. There are also reports of the Army providing additional compensation.

International Attention and Concerns

This incident has drawn international attention, igniting concerns about the conduct of security forces and the safety of local residents. The need for accountability in conflict zones and the preservation of human rights has been brought to the forefront. Amnesty International has called for transparency from the Indian government regarding its contracts with surveillance companies.

While the Indian Army has ordered an investigation into the deaths, the families of the victims demand a fair inquiry. Their search for justice continues, and the incident has left a lasting impact on the community, straining their relationship with security forces.

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

