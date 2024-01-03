en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Cumberland County Teenager Goes Missing: Community Joins Search Efforts

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:55 pm EST
Cumberland County Teenager Goes Missing: Community Joins Search Efforts

The Cumberland County community has been plunged into anxious anticipation as Logan Fields, a 15-year-old local juvenile, has mysteriously gone missing from his home in Carlisle. Reported last seen in the early hours of a Tuesday morning on the 500 block of N. Bedford Street, his sudden disappearance has sent shockwaves through the neighbourhood.

A Desperate Search

Logan Fields is described as a white male of medium build, with his weight approximated at 165 pounds and a height of 5 feet 11 inches. This information has been widely circulated as authorities have instigated a meticulous search operation and are urging the public to be vigilant. The Carlisle Police Department is spearheading the investigation and has requested anyone with information regarding Logan’s whereabouts to come forward and assist in the search.

Community Involvement

While the police are doing their best, they have reached out to the community, urging residents to participate actively in the search efforts. The focus is on spotting any unusual activities or sightings that might aid in finding the missing juvenile. The police can be reached at the phone number 717-243-5252 for any leads or tips that could assist them.

A Wider Concern

This incident brings to focus a broader concern that has been plaguing Texas. In December alone, 26 families reported their children missing, including three families in East Texas who have been looking for their missing teens since May 2023. These cases cut across ethnic and socioeconomic backgrounds, making it a state-wide concern. The public is urged to contact law enforcement agencies with any information to aid in the safe return of these missing children.

0
Crime United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
2 mins ago
Edmonton Man Arrested on Drug Charges in Metcalfe County, Kentucky: Major Seizure Shakes Local Drug Trade
In the tranquil town of Metcalfe County, Kentucky, the early hours of Wednesday morning were disrupted by a significant law enforcement operation. The Barren River Drug Task Force, backed by the Metcalfe County Sheriff’s Office, the Edmonton Police Department, and the Kentucky State Police Drug Enforcement Special Investigations unit, converged on a residence located on
Edmonton Man Arrested on Drug Charges in Metcalfe County, Kentucky: Major Seizure Shakes Local Drug Trade
Tarrant Mother Faces Additional Charges Following Daughter's Overdose Death
5 mins ago
Tarrant Mother Faces Additional Charges Following Daughter's Overdose Death
Public Appeal for Missing 13-Year-Old Girl in Siskiyou County
5 mins ago
Public Appeal for Missing 13-Year-Old Girl in Siskiyou County
Laurens County's Officer of the Year Caught in Animal Cruelty Controversy
2 mins ago
Laurens County's Officer of the Year Caught in Animal Cruelty Controversy
Road Rage Incident Escalates to Violence in Polk County, Florida
3 mins ago
Road Rage Incident Escalates to Violence in Polk County, Florida
Vandalism Leaves Penn Academy Softball Team Without Equipment Ahead of Season
3 mins ago
Vandalism Leaves Penn Academy Softball Team Without Equipment Ahead of Season
Latest Headlines
World News
Fulham Captain Cairney Eyes Scotland Squad for Euros
13 seconds
Fulham Captain Cairney Eyes Scotland Squad for Euros
Gateway Pundit: The Challenges of Combating Disinformation in the Digital Age
20 seconds
Gateway Pundit: The Challenges of Combating Disinformation in the Digital Age
First Baby of 2024 Welcomed at Great Plains Health
58 seconds
First Baby of 2024 Welcomed at Great Plains Health
Pepperdine's Michael Ajayi Emerges as Unexpected Scoring Leader in WCC
1 min
Pepperdine's Michael Ajayi Emerges as Unexpected Scoring Leader in WCC
Vermont Legislators Kick Off New Session: A Focus on Resiliency and Affordability
1 min
Vermont Legislators Kick Off New Session: A Focus on Resiliency and Affordability
Settlement Reached in Class Action Lawsuit Against Lyme Disease Test Provider LetsGetChecked
1 min
Settlement Reached in Class Action Lawsuit Against Lyme Disease Test Provider LetsGetChecked
Healing through Intimacy: A Therapist's Perspective on Sexuality During Illness
2 mins
Healing through Intimacy: A Therapist's Perspective on Sexuality During Illness
Tennessee Enacts Law to Support Firefighters with PTSD
2 mins
Tennessee Enacts Law to Support Firefighters with PTSD
Adam Copeland Reflects on His Wrestling Journey and Future Plans
2 mins
Adam Copeland Reflects on His Wrestling Journey and Future Plans
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
29 mins
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
42 mins
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
2 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
3 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
3 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
3 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
3 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
4 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
5 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app