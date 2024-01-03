Cumberland County Teenager Goes Missing: Community Joins Search Efforts

The Cumberland County community has been plunged into anxious anticipation as Logan Fields, a 15-year-old local juvenile, has mysteriously gone missing from his home in Carlisle. Reported last seen in the early hours of a Tuesday morning on the 500 block of N. Bedford Street, his sudden disappearance has sent shockwaves through the neighbourhood.

A Desperate Search

Logan Fields is described as a white male of medium build, with his weight approximated at 165 pounds and a height of 5 feet 11 inches. This information has been widely circulated as authorities have instigated a meticulous search operation and are urging the public to be vigilant. The Carlisle Police Department is spearheading the investigation and has requested anyone with information regarding Logan’s whereabouts to come forward and assist in the search.

Community Involvement

While the police are doing their best, they have reached out to the community, urging residents to participate actively in the search efforts. The focus is on spotting any unusual activities or sightings that might aid in finding the missing juvenile. The police can be reached at the phone number 717-243-5252 for any leads or tips that could assist them.

A Wider Concern

