Crime

Cult Violence Resurfaces in Lagos, Claims Three Lives; Soldiers and Officials Clash

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:36 pm EST
Cult Violence Resurfaces in Lagos, Claims Three Lives; Soldiers and Officials Clash

Unsettling tremors of violence echoed through the Ijanikin area of Lagos, as a deadly clash involving a notorious cult gang claimed the lives of three innocent individuals. This incident marks yet another chapter in a disconcerting pattern of violence, which has resulted in approximately five fatalities in the past five months.

Loss of a Local Chief’s Son

Among the victims was the son of Alhaji Adio, a respected local chief. The young man met a brutal end near the Ijanikin Police Station, an alarming indicator of the audacity and ruthlessness of these criminal elements.

Cult Exploits Street Carnival

The latest eruption of violence occurred in proximity to a street carnival that had commenced in the early morning hours. Witnesses report that the cult gang leveraged the festive event as a smokescreen to rob attendees. The carnival was swiftly swallowed up by chaos as local traders rushed to shutter their shops and escape the escalating volatility.

Police Response and Arrest

The Lagos State Police, led by Public Relations Officer Benjamin Hundeyin, were swift to respond, albeit the situation took some time to pacify. In the subsequent manhunt, the police made a significant breakthrough with the arrest of Abubakar Yahaya Ibrahim, a 32-year-old male suspect, in the Egbo-Elerin area of Ojo. While two of his alleged accomplices managed to abscond, Ibrahim’s capture provides a promising lead in the ongoing investigation.

In a separate incident, a distressing altercation between soldiers and law enforcement officials at the Federal Road Safety Commission headquarters in Lagos was captured in a viral video on social media. The video depicts road safety employees aggressively assaulting a soldier, with verbal confrontations escalating the situation. The incident has drawn widespread shock and disappointment over the discord among law enforcement agencies, overshadowing their primary responsibility of maintaining peace and order.

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

