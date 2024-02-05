Lagos School Cult Clashes Spark Violence, Injuries, and Arrests

In a disturbing turn of events, rival cult groups stationed at Lagos' Community Senior Grammar School and Ikotun High School clashed on January 31, sparking violence and chaos that ultimately resulted in severe injuries. The confrontation, which happened amidst school hours, spiraled out of control when students began hurling stones and planks at police officers attempting to restore peace. The officers resorted to tear gas and warning shots, triggering a stampede and exacerbating the already volatile situation.

Approximately 10 students were rushed to the hospital, with some experiencing severe reactions to the tear gas, including an asthmatic student. The scene was captured in a distressing video showing a student receiving oxygen on the ground, underscoring the severity of the situation. In the face of such aggression and health risks, some parents have decided to withdraw their children from the school.

Students Arrested and Released

In the aftermath of the incident, several students found themselves in police custody, arrested and confined at the Ikotun Police Station. However, following protests by parents, the detained students were later released. This event has raised serious concerns about the prevalence of cultism in the schools and triggered calls for relocating one of the schools to ensure peace.

In response to the disturbing incident, state authorities, including the Commissioner for Information, have taken up the task of conducting investigations to determine the cause.