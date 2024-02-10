133 Tons of Chicken Disappear from Cuban Distributor

A startling chicken heist in Cuba has left the nation reeling, with 133 tons of poultry—enough to feed a medium-sized province for a month—vanished from the government-owned COPMAR food distributor. The brazen theft, which transpired under the cover of darkness, was discovered upon noticing fluctuations in the cold storage facility's temperature.

An investigation by Cuban authorities led to the recovery of 1,660 stolen boxes of chicken and the identification of 30 individuals allegedly involved in the crime. Eleven of them are currently being held in preventive detention. Among those charged are shift managers, technologists, custodians, and unemployed individuals, painting a picture of a well-orchestrated operation with inside help.

If found guilty, the accused could face up to 20 years in prison for charges including embezzlement, bribery, and failure to protect state assets. The theft has sparked concerns about food supply security in Cuba and left hundreds of thousands of families without their share of food.

Crime Amidst Economic Hardship

Although large-scale thefts are rare in Cuba, this incident comes amidst an increase in crime due to economic hardship following the COVID-19 pandemic. As the nation grapples with the consequences of the virus and its impact on the economy, some citizens have resorted to desperate measures to make ends meet.

"It's a tough time for everyone," said a local resident, who requested anonymity. "People are doing what they can to survive, even if it means breaking the law."