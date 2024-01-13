CTD Nabs Punjab’s Most Wanted Car Lifter in Karachi; Foils Terrorist Plot

In a triumphant display of vigilance, Karachi’s Counter Terrorism Department’s (CTD) target killing cell has successfully apprehended members of Punjab’s most infamous car lifter gang. This operation, which took place in Karachi’s Moach Goth area, resulted in the arrest of Khalid Hussain, the gang’s leader and Punjab’s most wanted car lifter, alongside his accomplice Ashfaq.

Khalid Hussain: A Notorious Criminal

With a staggering 65 cases to his name, Khalid Hussain has a notorious reputation for car theft, not just in Punjab, but also in Karachi. The cars he has lifted are frequently sold in Zhob, Balochistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). His accomplice, Ashfaq, is no stranger to law enforcement either, having been arrested four times previously in Karachi.

Separate Operation Yields Significant Arrests

Meanwhile, a separate operation conducted by the CTD in Peshawar resulted in the capture of two terrorists from the banned organization Daesh. These terrorists were reportedly plotting attacks on JUI-F leader Fazlur Rahman and ANP leader Aimal Wali Khan. Adil, a trained suicide bomber from Afghanistan’s Paktia province, was among the detainees. Along with him, a facilitator was also apprehended, from whom the CTD recovered two suicide jackets, three hand grenades, and a pistol.

Implications and Future Actions

The successful operations by the CTD not only exemplify their commitment to maintaining law and order but also highlight the constant threat posed by criminal and terrorist activities in Pakistan. These arrests have potentially saved many innocent lives and averted substantial damage. As investigations continue, further revelations are expected, which could lead to more arrests and a significant blow to the operations of car lifter gangs and terrorist organizations in the region.