CTD Foils Terrorist Plot: Two Daesh Operatives Arrested in Peshawar

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) in the Pakistani city of Peshawar has successfully arrested two terrorists linked to the banned organization Daesh. The detainees, identified as Adil Khan and Tahir, were reportedly plotting suicide attacks on two prominent political figures: Fazlur Rahman, leader of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F), and Aimal Wali Khan of the Awami National Party (ANP).

Detailed Plot Unearthed

According to Najam Husnain Liaquat, the SSP Operations CTD, the duo had performed thorough reconnaissance of certain locations and were in the advanced stages of their plan. The terrorists had reportedly received training in the Paktia province of Afghanistan, a region known for its troubling association with extremist activities.

Weapons Seized

During the arrests, the police managed to confiscate two suicide jackets, three hand grenades, and a pistol from a location disclosed by the suspects. Daesh propaganda materials were also found, pointing towards the potential for an even larger network of operatives within the city.

Previous Arrests Shed Light

In a separate incident last year, the CTD in Punjab made significant progress in combating terrorism, capturing five female terrorists during intelligence-based operations in Lahore and Sheikhupura. These women were believed to be affiliated with the Islamic State. The items seized from them included banned books, mobile phones, weapons, and a significant amount of cash.