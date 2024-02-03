CTD Foils Terrorist Plans: Five Arrested in Punjab IBOs

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of Punjab, Pakistan, has achieved a significant victory in their fight against domestic terrorism. In a series of intelligence-led operations, the department successfully apprehended five individuals linked to extremist activities. The arrested terrorists, known as Sharafat, Yaseen, Talha, Abdurehman, and Usaid, were captured through 70 meticulously planned operations spread across several districts in the province, including Mianwali, Jehlum, Hafizabad, and Okara.

Significant Seizures

The operations led to the recovery of an extensive range of illegal items. The haul included two improvised explosive devices (IEDs), ten detonators, an assortment of weapons, and a substantial amount of cash. These seizures highlight the scale and potential severity of the disrupted plots.

Additional Arrests

In a separate operation conducted on Benazir Road in Okara, the CTD arrested two more individuals, identified as Abdurrehman from Taxila and Talha from Faisalabad. This operation yielded additional seizures of weapons, explosives, detonators, and batteries. The suspects, affiliated with a banned organization, further underline the ongoing threat posed by domestic terrorism.

Arms Smuggling in Karachi

Further afield, on Hub River Road in Karachi, CTD officials detained a man named Zahid, accused of smuggling a large cache of weapons into the city. In his possession were eight 9mm pistols, four 30 bore pistols, and numerous rounds of ammunition. Upon interrogation, Zahid revealed the involvement of two individuals, Shahrukh and Waqar from Mansehra, in supplying him with the weapons.