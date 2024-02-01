Cryptocurrency Scam on Accerx Platform: Housewife Loses Life Savings

In a shocking turn of events, a housewife in her 60s from Port Dickson has been swindled out of her life savings, totaling RM115,000, in a cryptocurrency scam orchestrated on the Accerx platform. The fraud was unveiled after a series of transactions and interactions via social media and WhatsApp that promised lucrative returns.

The Lure of High Returns

The unsuspecting victim stumbled upon the scam through a convincing advertisement on social media. The allure of high returns and a seemingly straightforward investment process on the Accerx platform enticed her into the scheme. A fraudster, pretending to guide her through the investment process, further convinced her via WhatsApp. Following this, the victim carried out a total of six transactions to five different accounts between December 19, 2022, and January 12, 2023.

Unveiling the Scam

Despite the funds being reflected as profits in her Accerx account, the lady soon discovered she was unable to withdraw her earnings without making further payments. This realization marked the chilling revelation that she had fallen victim to a sophisticated scam. On January 26, she lodged a police report, pushing the case into an official investigation.

Legal Implications and Further Warnings

The case is currently being scrutinized under Section 420 of the Penal Code, which can lead to a punishment ranging from one to 10 years in prison, whipping, and even a fine, for those found guilty. It's worth noting that this isn't an isolated incident. The authorities in Johor and Pahang have reported similar scams on the Accerx platform, causing locals to suffer losses exceeding RM5.5 million. In light of this, the public is strongly urged to verify any investment schemes with Bank Negara and to seek assistance from the CCID Scam Response Centre.