Cryptocurrency Mirage: USI Tech Founder Charged with $150 Million Fraud

In an unprecedented turn of events, Horst Jicha, the German founder of USI Tech, a cryptocurrency mining and trading firm, has been indicted for orchestrating a massive $150 million fraud. The charges, filed by federal prosecutors in New York, include securities fraud, money laundering, and wire fraud. Jicha, aged 64, was apprehended on December 23 during a vacation attempt in Miami.

Advertisment

Unraveling the High-Stakes Deception

In 2017, Jicha touted USI Tech as the first automated Bitcoin trading platform, luring American investors with sky-high return promises of up to 140%. However, the facade crumbled in March 2018 when he abruptly shut down the platform, impeding investor withdrawals and funneling Bitcoin and Ether assets into his personal accounts. The vanished investor-owned cryptoassets are presently estimated to be worth a staggering $150 million.

Long-Awaited Arrest and Pending Trial

Advertisment

The FBI in tandem with the Brooklyn US Attorney's office ensured Jicha's arrest following his five-year absence from the United States. He is scheduled to appear before a US magistrate, facing the most severe charges that carry a potential maximum prison term of 20 years. In the light of these charges, a response from Jicha's lawyer is yet to be received.

Unveiling the Cryptocurrency Mirage

Jicha's elaborate scheme involved promising investors daily returns of 1%, a strategy that proved to be a sham. In a swift move, Jicha transferred $150 million to overseas accounts, effectively disappearing for five years. USI Tech initially operated overseas but expanded to North America with a marketing onslaught and promotional seminars spearheaded by Jicha. The platform's substantial financial intake eventually attracted the scrutiny of regulators in numerous states and provinces, leading to Jicha's decision to cease USI Tech's operations in the U.S. and abscond with the investors' money.