en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Cryptocurrency Fuelling Opioid Crisis: Senator Elizabeth Warren Calls for Tighter Controls

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:47 am EST
Cryptocurrency Fuelling Opioid Crisis: Senator Elizabeth Warren Calls for Tighter Controls

In a recent U.S. Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee hearing, Senator Elizabeth Warren presented the pressing link between the alarming opioid crisis and the role cryptocurrency plays in facilitating the illicit fentanyl trade.

The Crypto-Fentanyl Nexus

Cryptocurrency, according to Warren, has become a notable enabler at every stage of the fentanyl trade. Chinese firms receive payments in crypto for the chemical components necessary for fentanyl production. Drug cartels then utilize this digital currency for transactions and further reinvestment into producing the lethal drug.

The grim connection between cryptocurrency and the fentanyl trade is not a novel discovery. The Trump administration’s Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) highlighted this issue in its 2018 threat assessment report. The report pointed out that cryptocurrencies provide traffickers a more secure avenue for transferring illicit proceeds on a global scale.

Tech-Enabled Money Laundering: A Law Enforcement Challenge

At the hearing, Patrick Yoes, the Fraternal Order of Police President, and Christopher Urben, a former DEA official, shed light on the escalating challenges law enforcement faces with the evolution of money laundering methods. Cryptocurrency’s speed, relative anonymity, and ease of transfer make it a daunting task for law enforcement agencies to monitor and control.

Closing Loopholes: The Digital Asset Anti-Money Laundering Act

Senator Warren underscored the need for immediate action on the Digital Asset Anti-Money Laundering Act. This act, supported by a bipartisan group of senators, is designed to close existing loopholes in anti-money laundering laws and curb the use of cryptocurrencies by drug traffickers and other criminals. The primary goal is to combat the opioid crisis effectively and assist law enforcement in tracking illicit funds.

During the same hearing, the Senate also discussed the Fentanyl Eradication and Narcotics Deterrence (FEND) Off Fentanyl Act. This legislation seeks to declare international trafficking of fentanyl a national emergency, escalate sanctions against culpable groups and individuals, and utilize the proceeds from sanction enforcement to bolster law enforcement efforts.

The hearing also touched upon illicit financing networks involving cryptocurrency and encrypted apps, as well as partisan divisions on the best strategies to address the flow of fentanyl through the U.S. southern border.

0
Crime Cryptocurrency United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
3 seconds ago
Unidentified Skeletal Remains Found on Menominee Indian Reservation, Wisconsin: An Ongoing Investigation
On the Menominee Indian Reservation in Wisconsin, a stark discovery has sent ripples through the local community and law enforcement. Human skeletal remains were unearthed in a secluded woodland on October 30, stirring a wave of speculation and unease. The Menominee Tribal Police Department, handling the investigation, revealed that the remains were those of an
Unidentified Skeletal Remains Found on Menominee Indian Reservation, Wisconsin: An Ongoing Investigation
LAPD Expands Online Reporting Service to Include 'Hate Incidents'
1 min ago
LAPD Expands Online Reporting Service to Include 'Hate Incidents'
Lockdown at Ewing High School: Social Media Gun Photo Sparks Fear
2 mins ago
Lockdown at Ewing High School: Social Media Gun Photo Sparks Fear
Fatal Car Crash near Killen: Florence Man Charged with Manslaughter
31 seconds ago
Fatal Car Crash near Killen: Florence Man Charged with Manslaughter
Wanted Felons on the Run: Mitchell and Kelly Fail to Appear in Court
35 seconds ago
Wanted Felons on the Run: Mitchell and Kelly Fail to Appear in Court
Atlantic City Drug Deal Bust: Two Men Arrested
1 min ago
Atlantic City Drug Deal Bust: Two Men Arrested
Latest Headlines
World News
OU Tops Softball America's 2024 Preseason Rankings; OSU Secures 14th Place
15 seconds
OU Tops Softball America's 2024 Preseason Rankings; OSU Secures 14th Place
Brent Bozell Criticizes Alleged Indoctrination in US Schools
23 seconds
Brent Bozell Criticizes Alleged Indoctrination in US Schools
Colorado Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog Returns to Ice in Major Recovery Milestone
36 seconds
Colorado Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog Returns to Ice in Major Recovery Milestone
NHS England: Waiting List for Routine Treatments Declines, But Still Higher Than Last Year
51 seconds
NHS England: Waiting List for Routine Treatments Declines, But Still Higher Than Last Year
First Lady Jill Biden Advocates for Advancement in Women's Health Care
54 seconds
First Lady Jill Biden Advocates for Advancement in Women's Health Care
Jim Ross on Sting's Last Match and AEW Revolution Tag Team Bout
2 mins
Jim Ross on Sting's Last Match and AEW Revolution Tag Team Bout
Study Reveals Decline in Adolescent Cigarette Smoking, Rise in E-cigarette Use
2 mins
Study Reveals Decline in Adolescent Cigarette Smoking, Rise in E-cigarette Use
Governor Kemp Prioritizes Safety and Bipartisanship in Georgia Assembly Address
2 mins
Governor Kemp Prioritizes Safety and Bipartisanship in Georgia Assembly Address
Penn Medicine to Acquire Doylestown Health: Growth Amid Challenges
2 mins
Penn Medicine to Acquire Doylestown Health: Growth Amid Challenges
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
48 mins
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
14 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
15 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
15 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
17 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
18 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
18 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
18 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
20 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app