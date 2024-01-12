en English
Crime

Cryptocurrency Exchanges Misused by Extremists, Federal Legislation Proposed Against Paramilitary Groups

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:19 am EST
Cryptocurrency Exchanges Misused by Extremists, Federal Legislation Proposed Against Paramilitary Groups

In a groundbreaking investigative report by USA TODAY, a spotlight has been thrown on the disturbing trend of cryptocurrency exchanges being exploited for fundraising by white supremacists and neo-Nazis. The Anti-Defamation League’s (ADL) exclusive study reveals over $140,000 amassed in extremist financing, raising serious questions about the insufficient policies of exchanges in thwarting such activities. This comes amidst a national surge in antisemitism and a heated debate on cryptocurrency regulations.

The Rise of Extremist Financing

A deep dive into the world of cryptocurrency exchanges unveils the unsettling reality of these platforms being manipulated for extremist fundraising. The ADL’s report highlights a staggering amount of over $140,000 amassed by white supremacists and neo-Nazis via these exchanges. The findings have ignited a crucial dialogue on the lack of robust policies by exchanges to counter such misuse, forcing major players to reassess their guidelines.

National Upturn in Antisemitism

While the misuse of cryptocurrency exchanges by extremists is a matter of concern, it is part of a larger, more troubling issue. The United States has witnessed a significant rise in antisemitism, with a shocking 360% increase in antisemitic incidents reported in late 2023, according to a study by the ADL. This alarming statistic has led to the ADL facing scrutiny over its methodology, compelling the organization to clarify its approach online. However, the rise in antisemitic hate crimes, particularly in New York, remains undeniable and deeply troubling.

Proposed Federal Legislation Against Paramilitary Groups

Amidst these troubling developments, Congressional Democrats have proposed new federal legislation to outlaw militia activity nationwide. This move aims to supplement existing state laws against paramilitary groups and to protect democracy from the threat posed by private paramilitary actors. The ‘Preventing Private Paramilitary Activity Act’, introduced by Senator Edward J. Markey and Congressman Jamie Raskin, aims to establish a federal prohibition on paramilitary groups through civil and criminal enforcement. This bill is endorsed by various organizations and legal experts who underline the importance of federal legislation in countering the rising threat of paramilitarism in the country.

In related news, Gilbert Fonticoba, a Florida member of the Proud Boys, was sentenced to prison for his participation in the January 6 insurrection, further emphasizing the ongoing legal repercussions for those involved in such extremist activities.

Crime Cryptocurrency United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

