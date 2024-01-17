Cry for Justice: A Father Accuses Peshawar Police of Son's Fatal Custodial Torture

On a frigid December night, the tranquility of a hujra was shattered in Peshawar. Manzor Hussain's son, Taimur, was seized from the heart of this traditional community space. Manzor Hussain alleges that this was the beginning of a harrowing ordeal, culminating in Taimur's death. He explicitly accuses Shahpur Police Station of brutally torturing his son while in custody.

Unraveling the Threads of a Tragic Tale

The narrative of this tragic event was unveiled by Manzor Hussain at the Peshawar Press Club. According to him, Taimur was apprehended from a hujra owned by a man named Muzzafar on December 20. Following the arrest, Taimur was reportedly subjected to five days of relentless torture at the hands of the police. The torment didn't end there. Taimur was then presented to a magistrate, who ordered him to be confined in jail, where he subsequently succumbed to his injuries.

A Family's Cry for Justice

Manzor Hussain, flanked by his wife and daughter, steadfastly maintains that his son was innocent. The distraught father is calling for a high-level inquiry to investigate the circumstances surrounding his son's death in police custody. His demand is not just for his family, but for every parent who fears their child could be the next Taimur.

A Community's Outcry and the Lingering Questions

The case has sparked outrage, leading to an eruption of mob violence against the police. The rage is a manifestation of a deeper fear and mistrust among the locals towards the law enforcement. However, as the dust settles, a series of questions remain. Was the arrest justified? Was there a case against Taimur? If indeed Taimur was innocent, then why was he subjected to such a severe degree of torture? And most importantly, will justice be served, or will Taimur become just another statistic in the grim annals of custodial deaths?