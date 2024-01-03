en English
Crime

Crude Oil Theft in Niger Delta Threatens Nigeria’s 2024 Budget

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:56 am EST
Crude Oil Theft in Niger Delta Threatens Nigeria's 2024 Budget

In a revealing turn of events, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) has reported a significant rise in crude oil theft in the Niger Delta. The company documented a total of 112 instances of oil theft occurring between December 23 and 29, 2023. This disclosure was made in a documentary titled “War on crude oil theft”, serving as a stark reminder of the prevalent issue that continues to trouble the region and the country’s oil sector.

Crude Oil Theft: A Rising Concern

The NNPC’s surveillance and enforcement efforts during this period led to the unearthing and dismantling of 14 illegal pipeline connections and 42 illicit refineries spread across various states, including Bayelsa, Imo, Delta, Abia, and Rivers. The discovery of several unauthorized storage sites, some housing oil pits and sacks brimming with crude oil, further underscored the extent of this illegal activity.

The geographical distribution of these incidents varied, with some taking place in deep water, but a significant majority were concentrated in the eastern, central, and western regions of the Niger Delta. Notably, these enforcement actions resulted in the arrest of 18 suspects, underlining the seriousness of the crude oil theft issue.

The Impact on Nigeria’s Oil Sector

The escalation of oil theft has far-reaching implications, particularly for Nigeria’s 2024 budget, which hinges heavily on curbing this menace. With the budget expecting oil to sell above $78 per barrel and Nigeria producing at least 1.78 million barrels per day, oil theft poses a substantial threat to the budget’s revenue targets and the execution of planned projects.

While the country’s oil production has seen some improvement, it still falls short of the 2024 budget benchmark. Notably, revenue from non-oil sectors has overtaken that of oil due to factors such as oil theft. The overall budget deficit for 2024 stands at N9.18 trillion, and the government is keen on reducing its reliance on borrowing and focusing more on revenue generation.

Looking Forward

The government’s plans to boost its tax to GDP ratio to at least 18 percent within three years and decrease the corporate income tax rate to below the current effective rate of over 40 percent, point towards a strategic rebalancing of its revenue sources. However, the success of these plans largely depends on the effective crackdown on oil theft and a significant boost in non-oil revenue. The recent surge in crude oil theft underscores the urgency and importance of these issues, making their resolution a top priority for Nigeria’s economic stability.

Crime Nigeria
Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

