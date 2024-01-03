Crucial Breakthrough in Sana Khan Murder Investigation: Laptop and Mobile Phone Found

In the ongoing investigation of the murder of BJP functionary Sana Khan, Nagpur police have made a significant breakthrough. The prime suspect, Amit alias Pappu Sahu, has been linked with the discovery of a laptop and a mobile phone at his residence in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh.

Unraveling the Mystery

These devices could offer crucial evidence in resolving the case of Khan’s disappearance on August 1, 2023, and subsequent murder. Khan’s mother, Mehrunisha, reported her missing after she left for Jabalpur to meet Sahu. Sahu later confessed to killing Khan over financial and personal disputes and disposing of her body in a river. Despite ongoing search efforts, her body remains missing.

The Dark Underbelly

Sahu, it appears, was not a lone actor in this grim tale. Investigations have revealed that he led an extortion racket, using Khan as a bait in a honey-trap scheme. The relationship between Khan and Sahu took a turn for the worse due to suspicions about her character, culminating in her murder at his Jabalpur residence. The discovery of the laptop and mobile phone could potentially provide digital evidence against Sahu and his gang.

The Road Ahead

As part of their ongoing inquiry, the police have sought court permission to conduct a polygraph test on Sahu, given his alleged lack of cooperation. It is imperative that the information obtained from the recovered devices, along with the results of the polygraph test (if approved), be used to unearth the truth behind Khan’s disappearance and alleged murder.