Croydon Man Sentenced to Life for Murder of Former Doorman Following Pub Altercation

In a chilling incident that has left a family grappling with unimaginable grief, Jamie Lewis, a 25-year-old man from Croydon, south London, has been sentenced to life imprisonment.

court ruled that Lewis will serve a minimum term of 24 years for the murder of Matt Portwood, a former doorman and father of two.

The deadly altercation occurred outside The Haystack pub on Furtherwick Road, Canvey Island, on February 4th of the past year.

As per the court's findings, the fatal confrontation didn't stem from an initial dispute at the pub door. A group was turned away by a bouncer, but neither Lewis nor Portwood was involved in this initial disagreement.

However, both men became embroiled in the subsequent fight that relocated to a nearby Iceland car park. It is here that Lewis fatally stabbed Portwood twice in the neck.

The emergency services found Portwood unresponsive at the scene, his life tragically snuffed out in the blink of an eye.