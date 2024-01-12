en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Crosscode Inc. Ex-Head Accused of $10 Million Fraud: A Silicon Valley Scandal

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:17 pm EST
Crosscode Inc. Ex-Head Accused of $10 Million Fraud: A Silicon Valley Scandal

In a high-profile case that has shaken Silicon Valley’s investor community, Aditya Raj Sharma, former head of software development company Crosscode Inc., has been charged with orchestrating an elaborate financial scheme that allegedly defrauded investors and financial institutions of over $10 million. The charges, filed by federal officials in Minnesota, comprise four counts of wire fraud and two of bank fraud, dating from 2017 to 2019.

The Indictment and Court Proceedings

Sharma was indicted and made his initial court appearance, during which he posted a personal recognizance bond. His next court appearance has been scheduled for February 23. Despite the gravity of the allegations, Sharma’s attorney has chosen to remain silent on the matter.

The Rise and Fall of Crosscode Inc.

Sharma founded Crosscode Inc. in 2015, a cloud-based software development company that first found its footing in Maple Grove, Minnesota, before migrating to Foster City, California. However, Sharma now stands accused of artificially inflating the company’s financial records to secure capital from private investors and financial institutions, even while the company was mired in debt and bereft of substantial revenue.

The Alleged Fraud

According to the charges, Sharma successfully negotiated a $950,000 line of credit from a financial institution and convinced approximately 150 investors to sink around $9.25 million into Crosscode. The company, despite its initial promise, filed for bankruptcy in 2020, leaving a trail of disillusioned investors and financial entities in its wake.

0
Business Crime United States
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
4 seconds ago
Donald Trump's Civil-Fraud Trial: The Future of His New York Business Empire
In the bustling city of Manhattan, a high-stakes civil-fraud trial has unfolded with former President Donald Trump at its epicenter. This legal battle, which scrutinizes accusations against Trump and his adult children, is grounded in allegations of asset inflation. The case’s verdict could potentially shake the foundations of Trump’s New York-based business empire and his
Donald Trump's Civil-Fraud Trial: The Future of His New York Business Empire
Bonnie Wuttunee-Wadsworth: A Legacy of Promoting Shoshone-Bannock Tribal Arts
4 mins ago
Bonnie Wuttunee-Wadsworth: A Legacy of Promoting Shoshone-Bannock Tribal Arts
Standard Fluids Corporation to Showcase Innovative Fire Protection Fluid at Intersec
4 mins ago
Standard Fluids Corporation to Showcase Innovative Fire Protection Fluid at Intersec
U.S. Economic Outlook for 2024: A Conversation with William Lee
9 seconds ago
U.S. Economic Outlook for 2024: A Conversation with William Lee
Aritzia's New Logo Stirs Mixed Reactions: A Shift in Branding Strategy?
1 min ago
Aritzia's New Logo Stirs Mixed Reactions: A Shift in Branding Strategy?
'AI Revolution: 2024 Portfolio Building' Webinar: Unpacking the AI Impact on Business and Consumer Engagement
2 mins ago
'AI Revolution: 2024 Portfolio Building' Webinar: Unpacking the AI Impact on Business and Consumer Engagement
Latest Headlines
World News
Montreal's New Professional Women's Hockey Team: Breaking Records and Inspiring Dreams
45 seconds
Montreal's New Professional Women's Hockey Team: Breaking Records and Inspiring Dreams
Amy Schumer Reveals Struggles with Weight Loss and Challenges Beauty Norms
1 min
Amy Schumer Reveals Struggles with Weight Loss and Challenges Beauty Norms
Raúl Ibañez Joins Los Angeles Dodgers' Front Office in Key Role
2 mins
Raúl Ibañez Joins Los Angeles Dodgers' Front Office in Key Role
Edmonton Plans to Declare Homelessness Emergency Amid Rising Tensions
2 mins
Edmonton Plans to Declare Homelessness Emergency Amid Rising Tensions
Misinformation: The Leading Global Risk According to WEF
3 mins
Misinformation: The Leading Global Risk According to WEF
Remembering Greg Larson: A Life of Law and Love for Sports
3 mins
Remembering Greg Larson: A Life of Law and Love for Sports
Traveler Files Lawsuit Against Air Canada and Vancouver Airport Over Alleged Negligence
3 mins
Traveler Files Lawsuit Against Air Canada and Vancouver Airport Over Alleged Negligence
USC Football Program Nears Completion of Coaching Staff With Notable Additions
3 mins
USC Football Program Nears Completion of Coaching Staff With Notable Additions
Michin Reflects on Her Performance in WWE Championship Match Against IYO SKY
3 mins
Michin Reflects on Her Performance in WWE Championship Match Against IYO SKY
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
4 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
5 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
5 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
7 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
8 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
10 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
10 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
11 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
11 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app