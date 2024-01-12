Crosscode Inc. Ex-Head Accused of $10 Million Fraud: A Silicon Valley Scandal

In a high-profile case that has shaken Silicon Valley’s investor community, Aditya Raj Sharma, former head of software development company Crosscode Inc., has been charged with orchestrating an elaborate financial scheme that allegedly defrauded investors and financial institutions of over $10 million. The charges, filed by federal officials in Minnesota, comprise four counts of wire fraud and two of bank fraud, dating from 2017 to 2019.

The Indictment and Court Proceedings

Sharma was indicted and made his initial court appearance, during which he posted a personal recognizance bond. His next court appearance has been scheduled for February 23. Despite the gravity of the allegations, Sharma’s attorney has chosen to remain silent on the matter.

The Rise and Fall of Crosscode Inc.

Sharma founded Crosscode Inc. in 2015, a cloud-based software development company that first found its footing in Maple Grove, Minnesota, before migrating to Foster City, California. However, Sharma now stands accused of artificially inflating the company’s financial records to secure capital from private investors and financial institutions, even while the company was mired in debt and bereft of substantial revenue.

The Alleged Fraud

According to the charges, Sharma successfully negotiated a $950,000 line of credit from a financial institution and convinced approximately 150 investors to sink around $9.25 million into Crosscode. The company, despite its initial promise, filed for bankruptcy in 2020, leaving a trail of disillusioned investors and financial entities in its wake.