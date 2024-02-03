Cross-State Pursuit in Cass County Ends with Arrest and Methamphetamine Recovery

On a recent Friday afternoon, an everyday traffic stop in Cass County, Michigan, spiraled into a dramatic cross-state chase and subsequent arrest of two individuals. The incident, which unfolded at around 3 p.m. at the junction of Ironwood Drive and Bell Road in Milton Township, ended with the apprehension of a man and a woman, both found in possession of Methamphetamine.

The Chase Begins

As Cass County deputies attempted to initiate a routine traffic stop, the vehicle in question suddenly fled the scene, igniting a pursuit. The car, driven by 42-year-old Scott Reed of South Bend, bolted from the deputies, leading them on a high-speed chase across state lines.

A Dramatic End to the Pursuit

The pursuit came to a halt when Reed lost control of his vehicle while maneuvering a curve at Adams Road and Stateline Road. The car crashed into a fence at St. Patrick's County Park. Following the crash, Reed tried to escape on foot but was swiftly captured by the deputies. A passenger, 41-year-old Melissa Wolf of Mishawaka, was also found in the vehicle.

Arrest and Charges

Both Reed and Wolf were found to be in possession of Methamphetamine. After the crash, they were taken into custody by the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office in Indiana, where the incident concluded. The Cass County Sheriff's Office is set to file charges against both individuals. Thankfully, no injuries were reported in the course of the chase, and the incident is now under investigation. The authorities are calling for any additional information from the public concerning this event.