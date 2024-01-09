en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Cross Plains Man Faces Multiple Charges After Shooting Incident and High-Speed Chase

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 8, 2024 at 8:57 pm EST
Cross Plains Man Faces Multiple Charges After Shooting Incident and High-Speed Chase

In the quiet Ripley County, a shooting incident has set the quiet community abuzz. The man at the center of this tumult is Mark Swafford, a 43-year-old resident of Cross Plains. This unforeseen event unfolded with swift intensity, leading to a high-speed chase and ending in a dramatic crash. Swafford, along with an unidentified passenger, sustained injuries in the crash, though they were not life-threatening.

From Shooting Incident to High-Speed Pursuit

The incident began with a report of a shooting in Jefferson County. According to Madison Police Chief Shawn Scudder, Swafford had fled the scene by the time officers arrived. A subsequent high-speed pursuit ensued, ultimately culminating when Swafford crashed his vehicle near Friendship, in Ripley County. The time stamp on the incident was close to midnight, marking a grim start to a new day.

Charges and Arrest

Following the crash, Swafford was detained and is now facing a series of preliminary charges. These include attempted murder, aggravated battery, and battery. As the dust settles, a critical question arises: what led this man to such drastic actions that have now landed him in the clutches of the law?

Call for Public Assistance

Chief Scudder has expressed satisfaction with the prompt arrest and extended his gratitude towards the various agencies and officers who played a part in the case. As the investigation unfolds, the Madison Police Department seeks the public’s assistance in this case. They have urged anyone with additional information to step forward and assist the department in their ongoing efforts to unravel the full story behind this unsettling incident.

In a world where every action has a ripple effect, this incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of understanding the roots of violence. As the story of Mark Swafford continues to unfold, it is hoped that the truth will come to light, bringing justice for all involved and peace to the shaken community.

0
Crime United States
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
2 mins ago
40-Year Sentence for Kindi Jalloh in Brutal Murder of Douglas Elgert
On January 8th, 2024, a sentence was passed in the Grand Forks County Courthouse that resonated with a profound sense of justice and loss. Kindi Jalloh, a resident of Grand Forks, was condemned to 40 years behind bars for the brutal murder of 67-year-old Douglas Elgert. The verdict was a painful but necessary chapter in
40-Year Sentence for Kindi Jalloh in Brutal Murder of Douglas Elgert
Fatal Shooting on Garden State Parkway: Man Identified by New Jersey Attorney General
6 mins ago
Fatal Shooting on Garden State Parkway: Man Identified by New Jersey Attorney General
Family Appeals for Justice in 25-Year-Old Sydney Nightclub Murder Case
6 mins ago
Family Appeals for Justice in 25-Year-Old Sydney Nightclub Murder Case
An Incident, a Manhunt, and a Shelter in Place Order: Nederland Breathes a Sigh of Relief
4 mins ago
An Incident, a Manhunt, and a Shelter in Place Order: Nederland Breathes a Sigh of Relief
Wave of Vandalism Hits Jewish-Owned Businesses in Topanga: LAPD Seeks Public Help
4 mins ago
Wave of Vandalism Hits Jewish-Owned Businesses in Topanga: LAPD Seeks Public Help
Chino Hills Man Charged with Laguna Beach Burglaries While on Bail for Similar Crimes
5 mins ago
Chino Hills Man Charged with Laguna Beach Burglaries While on Bail for Similar Crimes
Latest Headlines
World News
Diverse Topics in Health, Corporate Culture, and Achievements Featured in Latest CTV News Segments
20 seconds
Diverse Topics in Health, Corporate Culture, and Achievements Featured in Latest CTV News Segments
Ussumane Djalo: Premier League Clubs Eye Porto's Rising Star
53 seconds
Ussumane Djalo: Premier League Clubs Eye Porto's Rising Star
Katsuyori Shibata: A New Chapter with All Elite Wrestling
1 min
Katsuyori Shibata: A New Chapter with All Elite Wrestling
Falcons' Future: Arthur Blank Discusses Decision Not to Pursue Lamar Jackson
1 min
Falcons' Future: Arthur Blank Discusses Decision Not to Pursue Lamar Jackson
U.S. Representative Matt Rosendale Announces Intent to Impeach Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin
2 mins
U.S. Representative Matt Rosendale Announces Intent to Impeach Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin
Arsenal's Reiss Nelson: Determined to Secure Starting Spot
2 mins
Arsenal's Reiss Nelson: Determined to Secure Starting Spot
Unveiling the Financial Dynamics of the American Red Cross: The Economics of Blood Donation
3 mins
Unveiling the Financial Dynamics of the American Red Cross: The Economics of Blood Donation
Alabama Athlete and Huntsville Lawyer Pursue NFL Dreams
3 mins
Alabama Athlete and Huntsville Lawyer Pursue NFL Dreams
Ironwood's Linaclotide Shows Promise in Pediatric Constipation: Phase III Study Results
3 mins
Ironwood's Linaclotide Shows Promise in Pediatric Constipation: Phase III Study Results
India's Supreme Court Quashes Remission in Bilkis Bano Case; Major Events Follow
23 mins
India's Supreme Court Quashes Remission in Bilkis Bano Case; Major Events Follow
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
2 hours
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
3 hours
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
3 hours
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
3 hours
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
3 hours
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
3 hours
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
7 hours
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
9 hours
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app