Critical Turn in Catherine Camilon’s Case: Suspect’s Driver Surrenders to CIDG

In a landmark development, the case of missing beauty pageant contestant Catherine Camilon has witnessed a critical turn. Jeffrey Ariola Magpantay, the driver and bodyguard of a police officer implicated in the disappearance, has surrendered to the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG).

Driver Surrenders to Authorities Amidst Rising Suspicions

Magpantay, who is employed by Police Major Allan De Castro, the main suspect in Camilon’s disappearance, turned himself in at the Balayan Municipal Police Station in Batangas. Accompanied by his live-in partner, the suspect expressed readiness to cooperate and subject himself to the rigors of legal procedures in light of the charges against him. This act of surrender is believed to be a significant leap in the ongoing investigation.

The Tangled Web of Deception

Camilon, the 26-year-old Miss Grand Philippines 2023 candidate, has been missing since October 12, 2023. Her sudden disappearance sparked widespread concern and media attention, particularly given the subsequent revelation of an illicit affair between her and the married De Castro. Both De Castro and Magpantay, along with two other individuals, are facing charges of kidnapping and serious illegal detention.

Unraveling the Mystery

In a shocking twist, witnesses claimed that Magpantay was seen transferring a bloodied and unconscious woman, bearing a striking resemblance to Camilon, from one vehicle to another in a remote area. The retrieved blood samples and hair strands from the vehicle were found to match the DNA samples of Camilon’s parents. Despite these damning evidences, De Castro maintains his innocence, denying any involvement in the beauty queen’s disappearance. He is currently under restrictive custody in the PNP-Calabarzon Police Provincial Office.

As the case unfolds, the surrender of Magpantay to CIDG marks an essential step towards revealing the truth behind the disappearance of Catherine Camilon, offering hope to her anxious family and a riveted public.