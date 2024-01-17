Crisfield High School Student Arrested for Threatening Violence, Then Released

On January 16, 2024, a wave of fear swept through the halls of Crisfield Academy and High School in Somerset County. An official at the school was informed of a student's alleged violent threats and the potential presence of a firearm on a school bus. The School Resource Officer, along with school officials, swiftly sprung into action, only to find that the student was conspicuously absent from the campus.

Evidence Leads to Arrest

Given the severity of the allegations, the Somerset County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Division (SCSO CID) was deployed to delve deeper into the matter. The SCSO CID embarked on a thorough investigation, interviewing witnesses and meticulously gathering evidence at the school and the student's residence. Their efforts bore fruit, leading to the arrest of the juvenile student on charges of threatening mass violence and arson.

A History of Troubling Behavior

This was not the first time this student had been entangled with the law. In October 2019, the individual had faced charges for carrying a dangerous weapon on school property, among other offenses. This history added a layer of complexity and concern to an already tense situation.

Released to Parental Custody

Despite the gravity of the accusations, the student, after being processed by the Sheriff's Office, was unexpectedly released back into the custody of a parent. The Department of Juvenile Justice, seemingly overlooking the potential threat, denied the request to retain the accused juvenile.

As the community grapples with the shock and concern stemming from the incident, the Somerset County Sheriff's Office stands as the point of contact for further inquiries. All questions regarding this matter should be directed to Deputy First Class Boone Tunney.