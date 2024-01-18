Crimestoppers Offers £10,000 Reward for Information in Ormskirk Murder Case

A reward of £10,000 has been announced by Crimestoppers for information that aids in the arrest of Thomas Dures, who is a person of interest in the murder of Matthew Daulby, aged 19, in the heart of Ormskirk. The incident, which occurred on July 29, 2023, involved a fatal stabbing that led to an extensive investigation.

Advertisment

Crimestoppers' Commitment to Anonymity

Crimestoppers' Regional Manager for the North West, Gary Murray, underscored the crucial role of locating Dures for questioning. He reinforced the organization's unwavering commitment to ensuring the confidentiality of all informants. The public has been expressly advised against approaching Dures directly, instead, they are encouraged to relay any relevant information to Crimestoppers, maintaining their anonymity.

Trial Proceedings

Advertisment

Already in the judicial pipeline are two individuals, Finley Cook and Henry Houghton, who have been charged in relation to Matthew's murder. Despite their pleas of not guilty, their trial is scheduled for February 19, 2024. Additionally, a group of ten individuals face charges of plotting to commit violent disorder linked to the case, with their trials earmarked for July and September 2024.

A Young Life Cut Short

Matthew's father portrayed his son as a young man with a tremendous zest for life. During the funeral service, attendees were given a photo card inscribed with Matthew's words, 'Never leave anything left unsaid.' A poignant reminder of a life cut tragically short and a call to action for justice.