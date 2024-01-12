en English
Crime

Crime Spree Targets 7-Eleven Stores Across Los Angeles and Long Beach

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:26 pm EST
Crime Spree Targets 7-Eleven Stores Across Los Angeles and Long Beach

In an unsettling crime spree that spanned across Los Angeles and Long Beach, a group of five individuals, four males and a female, targeted 7-Eleven stores, showcasing a disturbing facet of urban crime. The audacious robberies took place between late Thursday night and early Friday morning, leaving a trail of fear and uncertainty.

A Calculated Operation

The band of robbers hit a series of 7-Eleven stores, starting their crime spree at a store located at Paramount Boulevard and Candlewood Street in Lakewood. The group managed to pilfer approximately $3,500, along with cigarettes and lottery tickets. Their audacious operation didn’t stop there. The perpetrators moved on to a 7-Eleven on West Adams Boulevard in Los Angeles, followed by two more stores: one in the 2700 block of East Pacific Coast Highway in Signal Hill, and another at 6596 Cherry Ave. in Long Beach.

A Stolen Getaway Vehicle

The criminals used a stolen white Kia as their escape vehicle, adding a layer of complexity to the already brazen robberies. The use of a stolen vehicle not only facilitated their swift getaways but also further complicates the ongoing police investigation.

The Hunt for the Perpetrators

The authorities are now working tirelessly to bring these culprits to justice. The search for the five individuals is currently underway, with the police pooling all available resources to apprehend the suspects involved in these daring robberies. The audaciousness of the crimes and the chilling precision with which they were executed have heightened the urgency of the investigation, casting a spotlight on the dark underbelly of urban crime.

Crime United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

