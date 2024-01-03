Crime Scene Investigator Fired for DUI after New Year’s Eve Crash

On New Year’s Eve, the streets of West Paces Ferry witnessed a shocking incident when a department-issued SUV crashed into a curb, colliding with a utility pole and a mailbox. The driver of the vehicle was none other than Najiyah McKinney, a crime scene investigator with the South Fulton Police Department. The incident took place at 4:30 a.m., a time when the streets were relatively quiet, but the ramifications of the crash were far from silent.

Zero Tolerance for DUI

The South Fulton Police Department, led by Police Chief Keith Meadows, promptly initiated an internal investigation upon receiving the news of the incident from the Atlanta Police Department. The investigation found that McKinney was on call that night, a fact that further entangled the event. The aftermath of the crash unveiled a situation that the department couldn’t overlook or brush aside: McKinney was facing a driving under the influence (DUI) charge.

For the South Fulton Police Department, this was a clear violation of their stringent policies regarding the use of city vehicles. The department maintains a zero-tolerance stance towards driving under the influence, a rule that is enforced without exception. The DUI charge against McKinney underlined a breach of this crucial policy, leading to immediate and decisive action.

Dismissal and Legal Repercussions

Following the incident, the department handed over the pink slip to McKinney on a Tuesday morning. The dismissal was swift, reflecting the severity of the DUI charge and the extent of the damage to the vehicle. McKinney’s termination from her position serves as a stark reminder that no one is above the law, not even those who are entrusted with its enforcement.

However, the conclusion of the department’s internal investigation doesn’t signify the end of the road for McKinney. She continues to face legal repercussions for the DUI charge, a looming reminder of the ill-fated New Year’s Eve. The incident is a potent reminder of the potential consequences of impaired driving and the strict application of law enforcement’s internal policies.