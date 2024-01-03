en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Crime as a Catalyst for Poverty: A New Perspective

author
By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:32 pm EST
Crime as a Catalyst for Poverty: A New Perspective

The discourse linking poverty and crime in urban areas has been a subject of contention and debate for decades. However, a new narrative is emerging that challenges the traditional belief that poverty is the root cause of crime. Instead, it submits that crime, particularly violent crime, is a primary catalyst for poverty.

Crime: The ‘Ultimate Tax’ on Enterprise

James K. Stewart, a former Director of the National Institute of Justice, referred to crime as the ‘ultimate tax’ on enterprise. This perspective is rooted in the understanding that crime initiates a vicious cycle of depopulation and disinvestment, further impoverishing neighborhoods. The economic growth of urban poor communities, therefore, hinges on reducing crime.

The Direct and Indirect Costs of Crime

Crime brings about both direct and indirect costs. The direct costs include injury and theft, while the indirect costs encompass fear-induced behaviors that obstruct productivity and economic opportunities. The fear of crime also discourages residents from shopping during evening hours, hampering local businesses. Furthermore, high crime rates lead to inflated expenditures for police, court, and social services, which can overstrain municipal budgets and result in higher taxes, pushing away law-abiding residents and businesses.

Property Value Depreciation and Urban Decay

Property value depreciation is another adverse effect of crime, making it challenging for homeowners to maintain or improve their properties. As a result, urban decay is perpetuated. Sociologist Charles Murray posits that fostering an atmosphere of lawfulness is a crucial step towards reducing crime.

Government Strategy: Reducing Crime to Alleviate Poverty

A robust national urban anti-poverty effort would necessitate government strategies to minimize crime. These strategies should include empowering the urban poor to participate in anti-crime initiatives alongside police and local officials. The objective is to break the cycle of crime and poverty, creating safer neighborhoods, and fostering economic growth.

0
Crime
author

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
27 seconds ago
Texas Community in Search of Missing Teenager: Amber Alert Issued
Thirteen-year-old Karley Smart of Brazoria County, Texas has been reported missing, triggering an Amber Alert by the Angleton Police Department. The search operation has been set in motion, with authorities and local communities rallying to find the young girl who was last seen on Tuesday. She was observed getting into a blue truck around 5
Texas Community in Search of Missing Teenager: Amber Alert Issued
New Year's Day Tragedy: Man Fatally Shot Outside Salem Nightclub
3 mins ago
New Year's Day Tragedy: Man Fatally Shot Outside Salem Nightclub
Justice For Mohbad Group Calls for Swift Investigation into Late Singer's Death
3 mins ago
Justice For Mohbad Group Calls for Swift Investigation into Late Singer's Death
Black Transgender Woman, Amber Minor, Found Deceased: Shining a Light on the Escalating Violence
1 min ago
Black Transgender Woman, Amber Minor, Found Deceased: Shining a Light on the Escalating Violence
New Year's Day Shooting Claims Young Life in Mobile, Alabama
2 mins ago
New Year's Day Shooting Claims Young Life in Mobile, Alabama
Goa Accountant Apprehended for Rs 17 Crore Fraud
3 mins ago
Goa Accountant Apprehended for Rs 17 Crore Fraud
Latest Headlines
World News
University of Saskatchewan Offers Affordable Dental Care Through New Training Program
24 seconds
University of Saskatchewan Offers Affordable Dental Care Through New Training Program
An Era Ends: Duterte's Controversial Reign and the Aftermath
34 seconds
An Era Ends: Duterte's Controversial Reign and the Aftermath
Pennsylvania Senator's Son, Sharif Street Jr., Arrested at Mayor's Inauguration
46 seconds
Pennsylvania Senator's Son, Sharif Street Jr., Arrested at Mayor's Inauguration
Park City Man's Tragic Airport Incident Sheds Light on Mental Health Struggles
1 min
Park City Man's Tragic Airport Incident Sheds Light on Mental Health Struggles
Age Defying Duel: Nonagenarian Curlers' Remarkable Face-off at Calgary Club
1 min
Age Defying Duel: Nonagenarian Curlers' Remarkable Face-off at Calgary Club
QDOBA Unveils New Post-Workout Bowls: A Healthy Option for Every Diet
1 min
QDOBA Unveils New Post-Workout Bowls: A Healthy Option for Every Diet
Ogbah and Ingram to Fill Chubb's Void as Dolphins Prep for Bills Clash
1 min
Ogbah and Ingram to Fill Chubb's Void as Dolphins Prep for Bills Clash
2024: The Year of Global Elections - A Comprehensive Outlook
1 min
2024: The Year of Global Elections - A Comprehensive Outlook
Blood Drive for Life: How Heather Hoffman's Story Inspires a Community to Donate
2 mins
Blood Drive for Life: How Heather Hoffman's Story Inspires a Community to Donate
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
1 hour
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
1 hour
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
2 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
3 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
3 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
4 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
4 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
5 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
6 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app