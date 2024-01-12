Cricket Team Honors Late Teammate Amid Ongoing Death Investigation

In a poignant tribute to their late teammate, David ‘Bridgy’ Bridgwater, the Heathcote Blazer’s cricket team is set to demonstrate their solidarity and respect during their upcoming game in Woolston, Christchurch. The players have committed to donning black armbands and observing a minute’s silence, their sombre attire speaking volumes in memory of their esteemed comrade.

Playing with Bridgwater’s Bat

Adding a personal touch to the tribute, team captain Paul Jarman will take to the field wielding Bridgwater’s bat. A symbolic gesture, this act is intended to celebrate Bridgwater’s contribution to the sport and the team. After the game, the bat will find a new home with Bridgwater’s young son, serving as a tangible reminder of his father’s legacy.

Suspicious Circumstances Surrounding Death

David Bridgwater, aged 38, was found dead on January 4 near his car in Aranui, under suspicious circumstances. The injuries on his body suggested the possibility of a weapon being involved, casting a grim shadow over his untimely demise. The cause of his death remains under investigation, adding an element of mystery and deepening the grief of his loss.

Bridgwater Memorial Shield and Ongoing Investigation

In further honor of Bridgwater, a special ‘Bridgwater Memorial Shield’ cricket match is on the calendar for February. The event aims to raise funds for Bridgwater’s son, adding a philanthropic twist to the memorial. Meanwhile, the police investigation into Bridgwater’s death continues. Authorities are seeking information on a green Holden Commodore, registration BGE263, believed to be linked to the case. As part of their inquiries, law enforcement agencies are also examining the movements of Bridgwater’s car prior to his death. A woman associated with the address where Bridgwater’s car was discovered has been questioned, but she maintained that she had no acquaintance with Bridgwater.