en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Crackdown on Street Light Vandalism: Abuja’s Initiative for Better Security

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:29 am EST
Crackdown on Street Light Vandalism: Abuja’s Initiative for Better Security

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Mr Nyesom Wike, has moved aggressively against the rampant vandalism of street lights in Nigeria’s capital, Abuja. This directive, aimed at security agencies, underscores the mounting concern about the impact of such vandalism on the city’s aesthetics and, more importantly, its security.

Restoring the Capital’s Glow

Since assuming office, Minister Wike has shown a marked commitment to the restoration and maintenance of street lighting across the capital. This initiative is not merely cosmetic; it is part of a broader strategy to enhance the city’s security. The logic is simple: a well-lit city is a safer city. However, these efforts have been consistently undermined by vandals, who have shown a particular penchant for targeting solar-powered street lights.

The Cost of Vandalism

The vandals, often operating under the cover of darkness, target the batteries, solar panels, and lighting mechanisms of these solar-powered street lights. The result is a significant setback to the city’s beautification and security enhancement efforts. In response, the Minister has instructed the Police Commissioner and the officer responsible for critical infrastructure at the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps to intensify their efforts to curb these crimes.

Moving Against the Vandals

Speaking during an interview, Dr. Peter Olumuji, the Secretary of the Command and Control Centre from the Department of Security within the FCT Administration, reported progress on this front. He revealed that the authorities are closing in on the vandals, with arrests and prosecutions expected soon. Dr. Olumuji further emphasized the critical role of street lighting in the city’s security and appealed to residents to assist in protecting these valuable community assets by reporting any suspicious activities.

In the meantime, plans are already underway to replace the vandalized fixtures and further enhance the city’s safety by improving its illumination. This effort, while costly, is viewed as a necessary investment in the city’s security and aesthetic appeal.

0
Crime Nigeria Security
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
55 seconds ago
Heir to £230 Million Fortune, Dylan Thomas, Charged with Housemate's Murder
Dylan Thomas, the 23-year-old heir to a £230 million fortune, has been charged with the murder of his housemate and best friend, William Bush. The incident occurred on Christmas Eve, in a car park next to Llandaff Cathedral in Cardiff, leaving the community in shock. Bush was found with fatal injuries and later succumbed in
Heir to £230 Million Fortune, Dylan Thomas, Charged with Housemate's Murder
George Chisanga Slams Robbery Charges Against PF Members as Baseless
8 mins ago
George Chisanga Slams Robbery Charges Against PF Members as Baseless
YouTuber Arrested for Shocking Act: An Outrageous Breach of Public Decency
9 mins ago
YouTuber Arrested for Shocking Act: An Outrageous Breach of Public Decency
British Woman Reports Sexual Harassment on Indian Train Journey
59 seconds ago
British Woman Reports Sexual Harassment on Indian Train Journey
Papua New Guinea's Capital Engulfed in Unrest: A Thorough Report
6 mins ago
Papua New Guinea's Capital Engulfed in Unrest: A Thorough Report
UN Warns of Tether Misuse in Money Laundering and Fraud in Southeast Asia
7 mins ago
UN Warns of Tether Misuse in Money Laundering and Fraud in Southeast Asia
Latest Headlines
World News
GOP Candidate Mark Robinson's Controversial Comments on Civil Rights Movement Unearthed
11 seconds
GOP Candidate Mark Robinson's Controversial Comments on Civil Rights Movement Unearthed
Texas Primaries: New Regulations, Joint Elections, and Voter Registration
12 seconds
Texas Primaries: New Regulations, Joint Elections, and Voter Registration
Patient Wait Times Soar in Canadian Emergency Departments Amidst Viral Season
13 seconds
Patient Wait Times Soar in Canadian Emergency Departments Amidst Viral Season
Johns Hopkins University's DEI Initiative Ignites Controversy Over Concept of 'Privilege'
40 seconds
Johns Hopkins University's DEI Initiative Ignites Controversy Over Concept of 'Privilege'
Jasmine Crockett: From Freshman Representative to U.S. House Member
50 seconds
Jasmine Crockett: From Freshman Representative to U.S. House Member
Karnataka's Prakhar Chaturvedi Makes U-19 Record in Cooch Behar Trophy
54 seconds
Karnataka's Prakhar Chaturvedi Makes U-19 Record in Cooch Behar Trophy
Ghana's Coach Chris Hughton Attacked by Fan after Afcon Upset
1 min
Ghana's Coach Chris Hughton Attacked by Fan after Afcon Upset
UK Defense Secretary Calls for Increased Defense Spending Among NATO Members
4 mins
UK Defense Secretary Calls for Increased Defense Spending Among NATO Members
Shane Lowry Eyes Promising 2024 on PGA Tour After 'Average' Year
5 mins
Shane Lowry Eyes Promising 2024 on PGA Tour After 'Average' Year
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
8 mins
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
8 mins
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
22 mins
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
26 mins
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
50 mins
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
1 hour
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
3 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
3 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
3 hours
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app