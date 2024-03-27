Crackdown on Illegal Crypto Mining in Tashkent Region Unveils $62K in Losses

The Department of the Prosecutor General's Office has publicly named an individual responsible for setting up an unauthorized cryptocurrency mining operation in the Zangiota district, Tashkent region, leading to substantial financial losses. The swift collaborative action by local authorities has spotlighted the ongoing challenge of illegal crypto activities in Uzbekistan.

Swift Action and Collaboration

In a coordinated operation, the Zangiota district department alongside DXX, IIB, and ETK personnel, moved quickly to dismantle the illicit crypto mining setup. It was discovered that U.O., a resident of the "Tokzor" MFY, had unlawfully connected six cryptocurrency mining machines to the public power supply, aiming for personal financial gain. This unauthorized operation inflicted significant financial damage, amounting to UZS 789.8mn ($62,671), not only draining state resources but also posing a risk to the stability of public utilities.

Legal Action Initiated

Efforts are now underway to track down and hold accountable all involved in the illegal mining operation. This incident is part of a broader issue, with previous cases of illicit cryptocurrency mining uncovered in Uzbekistan. Notable past incidents include a Mayan farm in the capital city and two facilities in Jizzakh, which together caused nearly UZS 2bn ($191,026) in damages to the state. These actions contravene the country's regulatory framework, emphasizing the need for stringent oversight and enforcement.

Implications for the Future

The recent crackdown on unauthorized cryptocurrency mining operations in Uzbekistan underscores the government's commitment to safeguarding its resources and regulatory framework. As digital currencies continue to gain popularity, the challenge of policing such activities will likely grow, calling for enhanced measures to detect and deter unauthorized mining operations. This incident serves as a reminder of the delicate balance between embracing technological advancements and ensuring they are harnessed in legally compliant ways that benefit society as a whole.