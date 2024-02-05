JMPD Arrests Two for Running Fraudulent Medical Practice in Hillbrow

In a daring operation by the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) tactical unit, two men, aged 47 and 54, were apprehended on suspicion of operating a fraudulent medical practice in the bustling neighborhood of Hillbrow, located on Twist Street. The arrest was a result of meticulous surveillance and was based on information received about a bogus doctor issuing medical certificates and performing illegal abortions.

Superintendent Xolani Fihla, a representative of the JMPD, reported that the unit carefully observed the movement of patients before finally confronting the alleged fraudulent practitioners. The unit's approach was discreet, ensuring the safety of patients while simultaneously gathering crucial evidence to support the allegations.

Unraveling the Fraud

The suspects did not limit their illegal activities to issuing false medical certificates. They were also found to be deceitfully providing Antiretroviral (ARV) medication and conducting unauthorized abortions, posing a significant risk to the health and well-being of unsuspecting patients. A variety of medical equipment and pharmaceuticals were seized from the premises.

During the arrest, the legitimacy of the practice and the authenticity of various documents, believed to be fraudulent and downloaded from the internet, were under verification. The Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA) has been alerted and will be conducting an in-depth investigation into the qualifications of the arrested individuals. The findings from this analysis will play a crucial role in the eventual legal proceedings against the suspects.

This operation by the JMPD has highlighted the need for stringent regulations and constant vigilance to ensure the integrity of the medical profession and the safety of patients.