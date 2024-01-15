CPL Chairman Addresses Impact of Criminal Activities on Business in PNG

In a recent statement, Stan Joyce, chairman of City Pharmacy Limited Group (CPL), has voiced his concern over the escalating criminal activities in Papua New Guinea (PNG) that resulted in vandalization and theft from three of the company’s stores. Joyce, with palpable dismay, highlighted the seriousness of the lawlessness that has pervaded the business environment in the country.

The Rule of Law and Business Operations

Underscoring the importance of the rule of law, Joyce stated its criticality in ensuring smooth business operations. He lamented the extent of lawlessness disrupting business activities and urged the law-abiding citizens of PNG to take a stand against such criminal acts. His statement was not just an appeal, but also a reflection of his four-decade-long experience in the country, where he has witnessed the lawful nature of its people.

Resilience Amid Crisis

Joyce praised the loyalty and courage of CPL staff during this crisis, stating their actions were a testament to the company’s resilience. Despite the uncertainty surrounding the recovery due to external factors, he assured stakeholders of CPL’s robustness. Joyce’s acknowledgment of the company’s resilience was also a nod towards its unwavering commitment to the PNG community, including support for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and local businesses.

Gratitude and Zero-Tolerance

Expressing gratitude, Joyce thanked customers for their continued support during these challenging times. He emphasized CPL’s zero-tolerance policy towards any actions endangering staff safety. As the community anticipates a return to normalcy, he urged everyone to be cautious and to remain vigilant.