FCT Police Commissioner Igweh's Proactive Approach Making Strides in Security

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in Nigeria has long been under the burden of insecurity, with an alarming 280 residents abducted over the past year. Amidst this turmoil, one figure stands as a beacon of hope - CP Benneth Igweh, the newly appointed Police Commissioner for the FCT. Known for his unflinching commitment and inventive strategies, Igweh has a notable record of leading successful operations against kidnappings and armed robberies across various states.

Famously, Igweh once stayed in a gutter for four days, laying in wait to ambush kidnappers. His willingness to put himself in harm's way underscores his dedication to his profession and the safety of the community. His return to the FCT comes at a critical time when residents live with the constant threat of abduction.

Proactive Approach to Crime Fighting

Despite the daunting challenges, Igweh remains undeterred, exuding confidence and an assertive attitude toward crime fighting. Since his appointment, the FCT has already witnessed the fruits of his labor, with a series of kidnappers' hideouts dismantled and arrests made. He emphasizes the need for proper mapping of residences and close monitoring of public spaces to keep a check on the crime rate.

Igweh urges residents to report any suspicious activities and assures them that the police are more than capable of defending both themselves and the community. He further highlights the critical role of public cooperation in identifying and reporting individuals with gunshot wounds. These steps, he believes, will significantly aid in further investigations and the neutralization of criminal activities.

CP Benneth Igweh's message to criminals is unequivocal - their activities in the FCT will not be tolerated, and they will face severe consequences.