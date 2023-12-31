en English
Crime

COVID-19 Relief Fund Fraud: U.S. Loses $280 Billion to Fraudsters

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 7:41 am EST
COVID-19 Relief Fund Fraud: U.S. Loses $280 Billion to Fraudsters

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, an estimated $280 billion of the U.S. relief funds have fallen into the hands of fraudsters, representing nearly 10% of the total $4.3 trillion disbursed by the government. The criminals exploited the early crisis stages’ relaxed safeguards, with thousands of individuals from various backgrounds making extravagant purchases such as luxury cars, expensive jewelry, and even a private island.

The Far-Reaching Impact of Fraud

As the U.S. scrambled to mitigate the pandemic’s economic impact, criminals seized the opportunity to line their pockets. This extensive fraud has resulted in a significant waste of resources, with an additional $123 billion deemed misspent or wasted. The scale of the fraud is so vast that even with nearly 3,200 defendants charged and approximately $1.4 billion in stolen aid seized, capturing every perpetrator remains a daunting task for the U.S. Justice Department.

Notable Cases: Luxury Cars and a Private Island

Among the numerous fraudulent activities, one particular case stands out – Florida businessman Patrick Parker Walsh. He was sentenced to a five-and-a-half-year prison term for using $8 million in stolen relief funds to purchase Sweetheart Island. Further north, ex-New Hampshire state senator Andy Sanborn fraudulently obtained $844,000 to buy two Porsche race cars, a Ferrari for his wife, and paid himself over $183,000 for rent for his properties. His casino license was subsequently suspended, and his casino will only reopen if sold to a new owner.

Justice Department’s Response

Faced with the overwhelming volume of cases, the federal criminal justice system is grappling to keep up. Despite these challenges, Justice Department officials remain resolute in their determination to pursue these thieves. Special strike forces have been established to tackle this rampant fraud, demonstrating the government’s commitment to reclaiming the stolen funds and bringing the criminals to justice.

Crime United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

