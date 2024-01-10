en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

COVID-19 Relief Fund Fraud: Billions Plundered, Thousands Charged

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 10, 2024 at 6:23 pm EST
COVID-19 Relief Fund Fraud: Billions Plundered, Thousands Charged

The COVID-19 pandemic, besides being a health crisis, has also spawned a wave of criminal activity, with fraudsters exploiting federal relief efforts in the United States. The federal government distributed around $4.3 trillion to mitigate the economic impact of the pandemic. However, nearly 10% of these funds—approximately $403 billion—have been wasted, misspent, or potentially plundered. This misappropriation has led to the arrest of nearly 3,200 individuals involved in COVID-19 relief fraud, and the recovery of about $1.4 billion of stolen aid.

Extravagant Purchases and Misuse of Relief Funds

Among the fraudulent activities, Patrick Parker Walsh, a Florida businessman, was sentenced to five and a half years in prison for using nearly $8 million of the relief funds to purchase Sweetheart Island in Florida. This case is a glaring example of the extent of extravagant purchases made by criminals through stolen aid. Luxury items like houses, watches, jewelry, sports cars, and even funding opulent lifestyles with strip club visits and gambling in Las Vegas were obtained using these funds.

Simple Tactics, Huge Losses

The crimes often involved uncomplicated tactics, such as lying on applications. This was mainly due to the government’s initial approach of distributing funds swiftly with minimal verification to quickly support those in need during the pandemic’s onset. Such unscrupulous practices have led to considerable losses and misuse of funds meant for those in dire need.

Challenges in Tracking and Prosecuting Fraudsters

The sheer volume and complexity of the fraud cases pose significant challenges for the U.S. Justice Department. To address this, the department has formed special strike forces to pursue the culprits. Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco committed to continue the pursuit of these fraudsters for as long as necessary, signaling the government’s determination to bring these criminals to justice. However, the task remains daunting given the scale and intricacy of the frauds committed.

0
Crime United States
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
6 mins ago
US Federal Judge Approves First Execution Using Nitrogen Gas Amid Controversy
A federal judge has given a historic ruling, sanctioning what could be the United States’ first execution using nitrogen gas. The case centers around an inmate, Kenneth Eugene Smith, who is scheduled for execution on January 25. The ruling comes as the nation grapples with the ethics and constitutionality of existing lethal injection protocols. Stirring
US Federal Judge Approves First Execution Using Nitrogen Gas Amid Controversy
Dog Shot Dead by Officer During Arrest, Owner Expresses Grief and Outrage
12 mins ago
Dog Shot Dead by Officer During Arrest, Owner Expresses Grief and Outrage
Man Sentenced to 24 Years in Prison for Sexually Abusing Daughter
17 mins ago
Man Sentenced to 24 Years in Prison for Sexually Abusing Daughter
Police-Involved Shooting at NSW Medical Clinic: A Standoff Ends in Tragedy
7 mins ago
Police-Involved Shooting at NSW Medical Clinic: A Standoff Ends in Tragedy
Fatal Police Shooting at NSW South Coast Medical Clinic: A Detailed Report
7 mins ago
Fatal Police Shooting at NSW South Coast Medical Clinic: A Detailed Report
Canadian Pride Organization's President Charged with Child-Sex Crimes
10 mins ago
Canadian Pride Organization's President Charged with Child-Sex Crimes
Latest Headlines
World News
Dakar Rally 2024: Quintanilla and Al-Attiyah Triumph in Fifth Stage
20 seconds
Dakar Rally 2024: Quintanilla and Al-Attiyah Triumph in Fifth Stage
Dr. Selwyn Vickers Shares Essential Cancer Prevention Tips in Interview with The David Rubenstein Show
44 seconds
Dr. Selwyn Vickers Shares Essential Cancer Prevention Tips in Interview with The David Rubenstein Show
Biden Administration Warns of Deportation Case Reset if Supreme Court Rules Against Them
1 min
Biden Administration Warns of Deportation Case Reset if Supreme Court Rules Against Them
Chris Christie Suspends Presidential Campaign, Shaking Up Republican Race
3 mins
Chris Christie Suspends Presidential Campaign, Shaking Up Republican Race
Study Suggests Vegans and Vegetarians May Have Lower COVID-19 Infection Risk
5 mins
Study Suggests Vegans and Vegetarians May Have Lower COVID-19 Infection Risk
Chris Christie Suspends Presidential Campaign Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
5 mins
Chris Christie Suspends Presidential Campaign Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
Chris Christie's Withdrawal Shakes Up 2024 Republican Presidential Race
7 mins
Chris Christie's Withdrawal Shakes Up 2024 Republican Presidential Race
West Bengal Grapples with Spiraling Corruption Scandal: Impact on TMC's Reputation and Future Prospects
8 mins
West Bengal Grapples with Spiraling Corruption Scandal: Impact on TMC's Reputation and Future Prospects
Sweden Prepares Citizens for War Amid Global Tensions
10 mins
Sweden Prepares Citizens for War Amid Global Tensions
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
1 hour
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
3 hours
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
3 hours
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
3 hours
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
8 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
8 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
10 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
11 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
11 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app