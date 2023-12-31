en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

COVID-19 Pandemic: A Breeding Ground for Fraud

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: December 31, 2023 at 11:02 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 12:48 pm EST
COVID-19 Pandemic: A Breeding Ground for Fraud

The unprecedented upheaval caused by the COVID-19 pandemic has led to one of the largest thefts in U.S. history. Fraudsters have exploited the crisis to potentially plunder over $280 billion in federal COVID-19 aid, representing nearly 10% of the $4.3 trillion set aside by the U.S. government to alleviate the economic impact of the pandemic.

The Extravagance of Fraud

From luxury houses to expensive watches, extravagant vacations to high-end vehicles, the stolen funds were squandered on a shocking array of indulgences. One notable instance involves Florida businessman Patrick Parker Walsh, who was sentenced to five and a half years in federal prison for using nearly $8 million in relief funds to purchase Sweetheart Island.]

(Read Also: High Street Retailers in England Eyeing Private COVID-19 Vaccination Service)

The Ease of Theft

The government’s initial approach was to quickly disburse funds to aid those affected by the crisis with minimal verification. This lack of safeguards made it all too easy for thieves to lie on applications and obtain funds. The range of perpetrators is startling: a Tennessee rapper, a former pizzeria owner, and an ex-Nigerian government official, among others.

(Read Also: Indonesia Reveals New Policy for COVID-19 Vaccinations in 2024)

The Fight Against Fraud

Almost 3,200 defendants were charged with COVID-19 relief fraud, and about $1.4 billion in stolen funds have been recovered to date. However, the sheer scale and complexity of the fraud suggest that not all criminals will be caught. Digital evidence can be perishable and financial trails fade over time. Despite these challenges, the U.S. Justice Department has formed special strike forces and is committed to pursuing these cases for as long as necessary.

Read More

0
Crime United States
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Jamie Carragher Appeals for Weapon Abstinence on New Year's Eve in Wake of Stabbing Incident

By Salman Khan

Tragic Suicide of Woman in Panchkula: Investigations Underway

By Dil Bar Irshad

Forgery and Cheating Charges against Zaid Master, Atiq Ahmed’s Brother-in-law

By Rafia Tasleem

Car Tracking Apps: A Double-Edged Sword in Domestic Abuse

By Olalekan Adigun

The Audacious Prison Escape of Thabo Bester and Nandipha Magudumana: A ...
@Crime · 18 mins
The Audacious Prison Escape of Thabo Bester and Nandipha Magudumana: A ...
heart comment 0
Man Arrested in Quezon for Allegedly Attacking Son with Bolo

By BNN Correspondents

Man Arrested in Quezon for Allegedly Attacking Son with Bolo
Family of Dutch Model Ivana Smit Appeals to Malaysian Prime Minister for Transparency in Murder Investigation

By BNN Correspondents

Family of Dutch Model Ivana Smit Appeals to Malaysian Prime Minister for Transparency in Murder Investigation
Tragic End for Pregnant Teenager and Boyfriend: A Stark Reminder of Gun Violence

By Momen Zellmi

Tragic End for Pregnant Teenager and Boyfriend: A Stark Reminder of Gun Violence
Active Shooter Situation Unfolds at MGM Signature Towers in Las Vegas

By Salman Akhtar

Active Shooter Situation Unfolds at MGM Signature Towers in Las Vegas
Latest Headlines
World News
High Street Retailers in England Eyeing Private COVID-19 Vaccination Service
3 mins
High Street Retailers in England Eyeing Private COVID-19 Vaccination Service
Jamie Carragher Appeals for Weapon Abstinence on New Year's Eve in Wake of Stabbing Incident
4 mins
Jamie Carragher Appeals for Weapon Abstinence on New Year's Eve in Wake of Stabbing Incident
Tragic Suicide of Woman in Panchkula: Investigations Underway
5 mins
Tragic Suicide of Woman in Panchkula: Investigations Underway
Congress Summons Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for Lok Sabha Election Strategy
6 mins
Congress Summons Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for Lok Sabha Election Strategy
Nos Galan Road Races Celebrate 65th Anniversary with Welsh Sporting Icons
7 mins
Nos Galan Road Races Celebrate 65th Anniversary with Welsh Sporting Icons
Redefining Medical Education: The Power of Exercise Prescription
8 mins
Redefining Medical Education: The Power of Exercise Prescription
Uganda's President Museveni: Parliament is Not a Money-Making Venture
9 mins
Uganda's President Museveni: Parliament is Not a Money-Making Venture
Activating Myeloid Cells: A Potent New Strategy Against Pancreatic Cancer
10 mins
Activating Myeloid Cells: A Potent New Strategy Against Pancreatic Cancer
Cirrhosis Patients Undergoing Outpatient Paracentesis: Study Reveals Need for Multidisciplinary Approach
10 mins
Cirrhosis Patients Undergoing Outpatient Paracentesis: Study Reveals Need for Multidisciplinary Approach
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
28 mins
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
29 mins
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
42 mins
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
56 mins
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Pope Francis Honors Pope Benedict XVI: A Tribute to a Legacy
2 hours
Pope Francis Honors Pope Benedict XVI: A Tribute to a Legacy
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
2 hours
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023
4 hours
India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
5 hours
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
5 hours
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app