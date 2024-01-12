COVID-19 Diagnosis Delays Sentencing of Teen Murderer Isaiah Martin

Isaiah Jacob Martin, a 17-year-old from Grayson, is slated for his final sentencing on February 8 in the Greenup County Circuit Court. The court appearance scheduled for Thursday was postponed as a result of Martin testing positive for COVID-19. This young man is facing serious charges – the murder of his mother, 49-year-old Thersa Martin, a crime committed in June 2022.

The Co-defendant

Martin’s case has another significant player, Penny Ann Nichols, who is also facing adult charges for her alleged role in the murder. Nichols is accused of facilitation to commit murder. The connection between Nichols and Martin, or the role she allegedly played in the murder, has not been fully disclosed.

The Guilty Plea and Anticipated Sentence

In October 2023, Martin entered a guilty plea. Mel Leonhart, the Greenup County Commonwealth’s Attorney, stated that Martin’s admission of guilt would likely lead to a hefty 40-year prison sentence. The final decision on Martin’s sentence, initially scheduled for this month, has been delayed due to his COVID-19 diagnosis.

A Sentence Waiting to be Finalized

As Martin’s attorney, Charles Oppenheimer, informed Judge Brian McCloud of Martin’s health condition, the sentencing process was inevitably postponed. The court now anticipates finalizing Martin’s sentencing next month, assuming no further complications or delays. The upcoming court date will likely mark the end of a long and grueling legal process for all parties involved, and the beginning of a lengthy incarceration for Martin.