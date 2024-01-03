en English
Crime

Coventry Builder Pleads Guilty to Fraudulently Obtaining COVID-19 Relief Loans

author
By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:55 pm EST
Coventry Builder Pleads Guilty to Fraudulently Obtaining COVID-19 Relief Loans

A Coventry builder, John Matava, has pleaded guilty to charges of using fraudulent information to secure $100,000 in COVID-19 relief loans. Matava, who submitted his loan application to Celtic Bank in April 2020, admitted to several inaccuracies, including asserting that his construction firm, J.M. Builders LLC, had eight employees and a monthly payroll of $40,000, despite the absence of any employee or payroll records with the Connecticut Department of Labor.

False Claims and Personal Expenditures

Matava, in his application, also declared that he was free from any criminal charges, a claim contrary to the reality of his ongoing legal battles stemming from arrests in 2017 and 2018. Upon receiving the loan, Matava diverted the funds primarily for personal expenses, which included payments to a dog breeder, an RV superstore, and legal fees.

Denied Additional Funds and Arrest

In January 2021, Matava attempted to secure an additional $100,000 from Celtic Bank, but the bank denied his request. Subsequently, Matava was arrested on January 7, 2023, on charges of wire fraud and illegal monetary transactions, offenses that could see him serve up to 30 years and 10 years in prison respectively.

Sentencing and Public Appeal

While awaiting his sentencing scheduled for March 29, Matava is currently under in-home detention, released on a $60,000 bond. The Department of Justice’s National Center for Disaster Fraud Hotline has urged the public to report any COVID-19 related fraudulent activities.

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

