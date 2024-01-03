Coventry Builder Pleads Guilty to Fraudulently Obtaining COVID-19 Relief Loans

A Coventry builder, John Matava, has pleaded guilty to charges of using fraudulent information to secure $100,000 in COVID-19 relief loans. Matava, who submitted his loan application to Celtic Bank in April 2020, admitted to several inaccuracies, including asserting that his construction firm, J.M. Builders LLC, had eight employees and a monthly payroll of $40,000, despite the absence of any employee or payroll records with the Connecticut Department of Labor.

False Claims and Personal Expenditures

Matava, in his application, also declared that he was free from any criminal charges, a claim contrary to the reality of his ongoing legal battles stemming from arrests in 2017 and 2018. Upon receiving the loan, Matava diverted the funds primarily for personal expenses, which included payments to a dog breeder, an RV superstore, and legal fees.

Denied Additional Funds and Arrest

In January 2021, Matava attempted to secure an additional $100,000 from Celtic Bank, but the bank denied his request. Subsequently, Matava was arrested on January 7, 2023, on charges of wire fraud and illegal monetary transactions, offenses that could see him serve up to 30 years and 10 years in prison respectively.

Sentencing and Public Appeal

While awaiting his sentencing scheduled for March 29, Matava is currently under in-home detention, released on a $60,000 bond. The Department of Justice’s National Center for Disaster Fraud Hotline has urged the public to report any COVID-19 related fraudulent activities.