Crime

Court Upholds Tyson Grech’s Six-Year Rape Sentence

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:56 am EST
Court Upholds Tyson Grech’s Six-Year Rape Sentence

On the morning of a late summer day in 2019, a 19-year-old woman awoke in an unfamiliar location, partially undressed, and in pain. Next to her, was 27-year-old Tyson Grech, a man she had met on social media and had been on a blind date with the night before at a wine bar. Today, that same man’s six-year prison sentence for rape has been confirmed on appeal.

The Night of The Incident

The victim, who was not accustomed to consuming alcohol, had lost recollection of the previous evening’s events after leaving the bar. In her disoriented state, she discovered that Grech had forced her into non-consensual sex, not once but twice, despite her explicit refusals. The shocking experience initially made her hesitant to report the crime, but with the support of her mother and Appoġġ officers, she decided to come forward.

The Trial and Verdict

Grech was subsequently charged with rape, non-consensual sex, unlawful detainment, breach of bail conditions, and recidivism. In 2021, he was found guilty and sentenced to six years in prison. Unsatisfied with the judgement, Grech filed an appeal, citing supposed inconsistencies in the victim’s testimony.

The Appeal and Final Verdict

However, the Court of Criminal Appeal, led by Mr. Justice Neville Camilleri, dismissed Grech’s arguments. The court noted the victim’s reluctance and emotional state during the testimony were genuine, attributing any inconsistencies not to deceit, but to the trauma of her ordeal. A video presented by Grech as evidence was deemed inconclusive. As a result, the court upheld the conviction, maintaining the six-year jail term and fine. Furthermore, the court prohibited the publication of the victim’s name to protect her from unwanted public attention.

Crime Law
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

