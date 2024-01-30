Court Upholds Preservation Order on Property Bought with NLC Funds

The Pretoria high court has dealt a significant blow to musician and producer Arthur Mafokate, upholding a preservation order on a property he purchased using funds from the National Lotteries Commission (NLC). The Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) obtained the order in December 2022, with the property's preservation forming part of larger investigations into the NLC.

Preservation Order Upheld

The court's decision affirmed the preservation order on Mafokate's luxurious guesthouse in Midrand, Johannesburg. This property, tied to allegations of the misuse of NLC funds, was bought using monies appropriated from the NLC. This action by the court effectively dismissed Mafokate's attempt to have the order lifted, marking a setback for the Kwaito legend and record label owner.

Allegations of Misappropriation

Investigations into the NLC emerged after allegations surfaced that five nonprofit organizations (NPOs), including Mafokate's NPO, SAADA, had misused grant funding. These NPOs had received a combined total of approximately R56.3 million for community development projects from the NLC. However, it was discovered that R7.5 million of the funds granted to SAADA was used to purchase the guesthouse instead of delivering the intended community development services.

Court's Verdict and Its Implications

The court ruled in favor of the NPA, allowing for the final forfeiture of the guest house. This ruling implies that the property, along with its proceeds, will be returned to the NLC. Mafokate was also directed to bear the legal costs associated with the case. The court's decision was influenced by Mafokate's inability to provide a reasonable explanation for how he managed to buy the guesthouse using the NLC funds. This judgment sets a precedent for similar cases, reinforcing the strict enforcement of financial accountability and the consequences of misappropriation.