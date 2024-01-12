en English
Crime

Court Grants Anticipatory Bail to Landowner in Candle Factory Incident

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:48 pm EST
Court Grants Anticipatory Bail to Landowner in Candle Factory Incident

In a recent turn of events, Justice Sarang Vijaykumar Kotwal granted anticipatory bail to landowner Jannat Shikalgar, connected to a fatal incident at a candle-manufacturing unit in Jyotiba Nagar, Talawade. The devastating event took place on December 8, 2023, resulting in the tragic loss of 14 lives and causing serious injuries to two individuals.

Shikalgar: A Landowner Under Scrutiny

Charged by the Dehu Road police under various sections of the Indian Penal Code relating to culpable homicide, negligent conduct, and grievous hurt, as well as relevant sections of the Explosives Act, Shikalgar found herself in the middle of a legal storm. The charges stemmed from the fact that her property housed the ill-fated candle-making unit.

Defence Stance: Lease Agreement and Health Concerns

Represented by advocate Ali Kaashif Khan Deshmukh, Shikalgar argued that she had leased her land for engineering purposes and should not be held accountable for the licensee’s failure to procure the necessary licenses and permits. She further contended that her health condition, including paralysis and potential tuberculosis, rendered her custodial interrogation unnecessary.

Court Verdict: Interim Relief Granted

The court, acknowledging her health issues and legal arguments, granted her ad-interim relief. In the event of an arrest, the court ruled that she would be released on bail upon executing a PR bond of ₹30,000 with one or two sureties of the same amount. The state was meanwhile given time to verify the business licenses and Shikalgar’s medical condition.

The anticipatory bail granted to Shikalgar, however, is only the beginning of a much larger legal narrative. As the court reconvenes to examine the circumstances surrounding the tragic incident, the fate of Shikalgar and the responsibility of the licensee will be under intense scrutiny. The case serves as a stark reminder of the responsibilities that come with leasing property and the potential legal consequences when things go awry.

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

