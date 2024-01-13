en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Court Battle Over Richmond School Board’s Shooting Investigation Nears Resolution

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 12, 2024 at 9:40 pm EST
Court Battle Over Richmond School Board’s Shooting Investigation Nears Resolution

In a high-stakes legal battle, Judge W. Reilly Marchant of the Circuit Court prepares to rule on whether the Richmond School Board must disclose the findings of an investigation into a tragic shooting at Huguenot High School’s graduation ceremony at the Altria Theater. The shooting, which occurred on June 6th, claimed the lives of Shawn Jackson, 18, and his stepfather, Renzo Smith, 36, while wounding five others.

Investigation and Legal Proceedings

The incident led to the charging of Amari Pollard on counts of first-degree murder and felony use of a firearm. The Richmond School Board commissioned a comprehensive investigation by the law firm Sands Anderson, but has since held back the 32-page report under the shield of attorney-client privilege.

Media and Public Pressure

The Richmond Times-Dispatch, along with other media outlets and a transparency activist, have brought a lawsuit against the school board to gain access to the investigation’s findings. This legal action has intensified the public’s demand for transparency and has placed the school board under considerable scrutiny.

Contentious Debate Among School Board Members

Testimony from Superintendent Jason Kamras and other key figures has fueled a heated debate, with conflicting views on whether the investigation was primarily for fact-finding or soliciting legal advice. A faction of the school board, considering the report’s findings to be damning, has been vocal about their support for full transparency. However, their efforts to release the report via a vote have not met with success.

Judge Marchant’s impending ruling comes in the wake of a thorough review of the disputed report and supporting documentation provided by the school board’s attorneys. This decision holds the potential to redefine the boundaries of transparency in public institutions and could set a precedent for future cases of a similar nature.

0
Crime United States
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to get certified by some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
4 mins ago
Cain Velasquez Returns to UFC Corner Amid Legal Battle
Former UFC heavyweight champion, Cain Velasquez, is set to corner Gabriel Benitez in his upcoming lightweight bout against Jim Miller at UFC Fight Night 234. This marks Velasquez’s first return to the UFC corner since his 2022 arrest on charges of attempted murder and other offenses. A rarity indeed, for Benitez to have a former
Cain Velasquez Returns to UFC Corner Amid Legal Battle
Stabbing Incident in Hamilton: An Investigation Underway
9 mins ago
Stabbing Incident in Hamilton: An Investigation Underway
FDNY Firefighter Arrested for Assaulting Journalist During Protest
11 mins ago
FDNY Firefighter Arrested for Assaulting Journalist During Protest
Allegations of Extrajudicial Killings in Kaduna: A Call for Justice
4 mins ago
Allegations of Extrajudicial Killings in Kaduna: A Call for Justice
Proud Boys Member, William Chrestman, Sentenced to 55 Months for Capitol Attack Role
5 mins ago
Proud Boys Member, William Chrestman, Sentenced to 55 Months for Capitol Attack Role
Fatal Shooting at Massachusetts Restaurant: An Ongoing Investigation
8 mins ago
Fatal Shooting at Massachusetts Restaurant: An Ongoing Investigation
Latest Headlines
World News
Governor Makinde Didn't Fault President Tinubu Over Subsidy Removal, Says Press Secretary
5 seconds
Governor Makinde Didn't Fault President Tinubu Over Subsidy Removal, Says Press Secretary
Virginia County Admits to Underreporting Biden's 2020 Victory Margin by 4,000 Votes
39 seconds
Virginia County Admits to Underreporting Biden's 2020 Victory Margin by 4,000 Votes
Marcus Jordan: Beyond the Court and Into the Boardroom
1 min
Marcus Jordan: Beyond the Court and Into the Boardroom
2024 NWSL Draft: Ally Sentnor Picked First Overall by Utah Royals FC
2 mins
2024 NWSL Draft: Ally Sentnor Picked First Overall by Utah Royals FC
Potential Contenders Williamson and Phillips: Challenging Biden's Administration
2 mins
Potential Contenders Williamson and Phillips: Challenging Biden's Administration
No Labels Party Surpasses Threshold for Party Status Amidst Controversy
2 mins
No Labels Party Surpasses Threshold for Party Status Amidst Controversy
Jordan Hicks: The Giants' $44 Million Gamble
3 mins
Jordan Hicks: The Giants' $44 Million Gamble
Scores of Private Jets to Descend on Ayodhya for Ram Temple Inauguration
3 mins
Scores of Private Jets to Descend on Ayodhya for Ram Temple Inauguration
Cain Velasquez Returns to UFC Corner Amid Legal Battle
4 mins
Cain Velasquez Returns to UFC Corner Amid Legal Battle
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
2 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
7 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
8 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
8 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
10 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
12 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
13 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
14 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
14 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app