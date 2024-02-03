Couple Wanted in Dowry Death Case Arrested After a Decade on the Run

In an operation that culminated in a significant breakthrough for the Handesra police, a couple implicated in a dowry death case has been apprehended after eluding justice for nearly a decade. Sukhwinder Singh and Rajwinder Kaur, both wanted for their involvement in the murder of a newly married woman in 2013, were arrested in the Sector 31 of Panchkula, a mere 50 kilometers from Handesra.

Eluding Capture and the Long Pursuit

Upon being charged under Sections 302 (murder), 304-B (dowry death), and 498-A (cruelty) of the Indian Penal Code, the couple, along with two co-accused, had been declared proclaimed offenders in 2014. While the other two were eventually convicted, Singh and Kaur managed to evade capture, frequently changing their locations and assuming fake identities in a bid to throw the police off their trail.

Unraveling the Hideout

Originally hailing from Bartana village located in Mohali, the elusive couple was finally discovered living in Panchkula. Inspector Gurbir Singh of the Handesra police station led the successful operation that tracked down the couple. Despite their efforts to blend into the community and maintain a low profile, the couple's presence in the area was eventually detected, leading to their subsequent arrest.

Justice Served

Following their capture, the couple was produced before a court where they faced the gravity of their charges. They were subsequently remanded to judicial custody. The arrest marks a significant milestone in the unwavering pursuit of justice by the Handesra police, bringing a long-standing dowry death case closer to its resolution.