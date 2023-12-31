en English
Crime

Couple Charged Over Christmas Present Thefts: A Crime Against the Festive Spirit

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 5:26 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 5:28 am EST
Couple Charged Over Christmas Present Thefts: A Crime Against the Festive Spirit

A couple, aged 48 and 47, have been charged with stealing Christmas presents from several homes, with the stolen items including vacuum cleaners, luxury brand bags, shoes, and electronic gadgets totalling over $15,000.

These acts of theft, striking a blow to the festive spirit, have caused not just material loss but also emotional distress to the victims.

The Crime Scene

The couple’s alleged crime spree spanned across the United States and Australia, targeting homes and leaving a trail of empty gift boxes. In Sydney alone, the collective value of the stolen items exceeded $15,000.

Both accused have been denied bail and are awaiting trial in Parramatta Local Court. In a similar incident in Florida, a man named Christopher Corbett Clark was charged with assault and grand theft for allegedly stealing cash and jewelry from his girlfriend on Christmas Day.

Community Response

The widespread thefts have sparked a societal response, with affected communities rallying in support of the victims. A state senator has introduced a bill to address holiday season thefts, signaling a broader problem of property crimes during festive periods.

The Bullhead City Police Department has advised residents to protect their new Christmas gifts and purchases by recording serial numbers, taking photographs, and not advertising their new acquisitions.

Preventive Measures

As a preventive measure, the police department has emphasized the importance of record-keeping for insurance purposes and assisting detectives in recovering stolen property. They have also advised against putting empty boxes outside the home that identify new and expensive gifts, especially for electronics, to deter thieves.

The department’s advice comes in the wake of an increase in attempted thefts during the holiday shopping season, with the Niles Police Department receiving 25 shoplifting calls at the Eastwood Mall from Nov 22 to Dec 20, 2023.

Crime
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

