County Sligo Man Charged in Fatal Bundoran Hit-and-Run

On a chilly night in September 2023, the peace of Atlantic Way in Bundoran was shattered as the life of a nine-year-old boy, Ronan Wilson from Kildress, County Tyrone, was abruptly ended in a fatal hit-and-run incident. The man now facing charges in connection with this tragedy is 23-year-old Sergee Kelly from County Sligo.

The Unfolding of the Incident

The fatal collision occurred at approximately 9:20 PM. Kelly, facing accusations under the Road Traffic Act, is alleged to have committed three offences: failing to stop, failing to remain at the scene, and failing to offer assistance to the young, injured boy. His admission to detectives during a court hearing, that he should have stopped but didn’t, has added a chilling dimension to the case.

Legal Proceedings and Bail

The case currently stands on the precipice of a technical report and directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP). Kelly, under the weight of the charges, appeared before Ballyshannon District Court and is set to reappear on April 19, 2024.

Strict Bail Conditions

Under the shadow of this case, Kelly has been released on bail, but with stringent conditions. These include surrendering his passport, signing on at Ballyshannon Garda Station three times a week, and refraining from contacting prosecution witnesses. Moreover, his movements have been restricted, with specific orders to stay out of Bundoran and Northern Ireland.