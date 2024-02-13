County Lines Drug Network Dismantled: Two Men Sentenced for Supplying Class A Drugs in Bristol

Two men, Carlton Morris and Khalil Mohamod, have been handed down significant jail sentences for their roles in a county lines drug network operating in Bristol. After a thorough investigation led by the Avon and Somerset Police County Lines Team, both men pleaded guilty to their crimes, resulting in the dismantling of the drug network and the safeguarding of a vulnerable child.

The Dismantling of a County Lines Drug Network

The County Lines Team's investigation unveiled the illegal activities of Morris, 58, and Mohamod, 38. The two men were found to be supplying class A drugs, including crack cocaine, cocaine, and heroin, in Bristol. Not only did their actions contribute to the city's drug problem, but they also put a child at risk, who was ultimately safeguarded as a result of the investigation.

A Tale of Two Sentences

Upon pleading guilty, Morris was sentenced to two years in prison for being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin. Meanwhile, Mohamod received a more severe sentence of four and a half years for multiple charges. These charges included being involved in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin, possessing intent to supply crack cocaine, cocaine, and heroin, and possessing criminal property.

Tackling County Lines and Safeguarding the Vulnerable

The successful conviction of Morris and Mohamod demonstrates the commitment of the Avon and Somerset Police County Lines Team to tackling county lines drug supply and safeguarding vulnerable individuals. Through their efforts, illicit drugs and criminal property were seized, and a child was protected from the dangerous world of drug dealing.

As a result of the investigation, the two men will now serve their respective sentences, effectively removing them from the drug supply chain and sending a strong message to others involved in similar activities. Today's developments serve as a reminder that such criminal behavior will not be tolerated, and those who engage in it will face the full force of the law.

In summary, the imprisonment of Carlton Morris and Khalil Mohamod for their roles in a county lines drug network has led to the dismantling of the drug supply chain, the safeguarding of a vulnerable child, and the seizure of illicit drugs and criminal property. The investigation and subsequent convictions highlight the ongoing efforts of the Avon and Somerset Police County Lines Team to tackle serious and organized crime in the region.