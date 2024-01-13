en English
Business

Counterfeit Mysore Sandal Soap Manufacturing Unit Busted in Hyderabad

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:25 am EST
Counterfeit Mysore Sandal Soap Manufacturing Unit Busted in Hyderabad

Authorities in Hyderabad have busted a large-scale counterfeit operation producing fake Mysore sandal soap, seizing goods worth approximately Rs 2 crore. The culprits behind the illegal operation are now facing charges of forgery, and the government is intent on ensuring they face stringent legal consequences for their actions.

Tip-off Leads to Raid

The operation came to light following an anonymous tip about the presence of fake soap in the Hyderabad market. This led to a swift action by the authorities, resulting in the discovery of the counterfeit unit amidst the buzz of the festival season. The government has reiterated its commitment to uphold the authenticity and integrity of its products, vowing to crack down on counterfeit operations to safeguard consumers and the reputation of Karnataka’s iconic products.

Fake Mysore Sandal Soap Floods Market

The counterfeit unit, which was illegally producing versions of Karnataka government-owned KSDL’s Mysore sandal soap, was successfully dismantled by the law enforcement. Two individuals were arrested and materials worth around Rs 2 crore, comprising fake products and packaging materials, were confiscated. The operation was triggered following an anonymous tip to Minister M.B. Patil, President of KSDL. The KSDL team confirmed the presence of counterfeit soap in the market and traced its source.

Government Response and Consumer Vigilance

Minister M. B. Patil, dedicated to amplifying the popularity of KSDL products, has expressed his determination to bring the people responsible to justice. The government, on its part, will intensify its efforts to tackle counterfeit operations to protect consumers and the reputation of Karnataka’s renowned products. This incident serves as a reminder of the growing problem of counterfeit goods in the market, emphasizing the need for consumer vigilance when purchasing branded items.

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

