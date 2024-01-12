Council Defers Decision on Gypsy Site Upgrade Linked to PC Harper’s Death

A sudden twist has emerged in the planned upgrade of a gypsy site, Four Houses Corner in Ufton Nervet, linked to the tragic death of PC Andrew Harper. The site, which is proposed to undergo a £3 million refurbishment, has hit a roadblock as West Berkshire Council deferred their decision on the planning application. The reason behind this sudden move is a late objection from Thames Valley Police citing public safety and policing concerns, which echoes the apprehensions of local residents.

PC Harper’s Mother Pleads for Justice

Adding a layer of emotional complexity to the situation, PC Harper’s mother, Debbie Adlam, has urged the council not to allow Gypsy Travellers back to the site. Debbie Adlam, desperate to protect her son’s memory, has become a vocal advocate against the refurbishment. PC Harper lost his life in a shocking incident where he was dragged by a vehicle driven by thieves. One of those culprits, Henry Long, was apprehended at Four Houses Corner.

Convicts and Controversy

Henry Long, along with his accomplices Albert Bowers and Jessie Cole, were later convicted and sentenced for their roles in PC Harper’s manslaughter. This event has left a dark cloud over Four Houses Corner, and the planned upgrade has only served to stir fresh controversy. The council’s decision to remove the item from the agenda of its planning meeting at the last minute marks the second consecutive delay in the decision-making process.

Upgrade Plans and Public Safety Concerns

The proposed refurbishment of the site includes the creation of 17 permanent gypsy and traveller pitches with associated amenities. However, Thames Valley Police’s objection to the plan, citing public safety and policing concerns, has brought a new dimension to the situation. The refurbishment plans now stand at a crossroads, with the council’s decision being awaited with bated breath by all parties involved.