Crime

Council Defers Decision on Gypsy Site Upgrade Linked to PC Harper’s Death

By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:56 pm EST
Council Defers Decision on Gypsy Site Upgrade Linked to PC Harper’s Death

A sudden twist has emerged in the planned upgrade of a gypsy site, Four Houses Corner in Ufton Nervet, linked to the tragic death of PC Andrew Harper. The site, which is proposed to undergo a £3 million refurbishment, has hit a roadblock as West Berkshire Council deferred their decision on the planning application. The reason behind this sudden move is a late objection from Thames Valley Police citing public safety and policing concerns, which echoes the apprehensions of local residents.

PC Harper’s Mother Pleads for Justice

Adding a layer of emotional complexity to the situation, PC Harper’s mother, Debbie Adlam, has urged the council not to allow Gypsy Travellers back to the site. Debbie Adlam, desperate to protect her son’s memory, has become a vocal advocate against the refurbishment. PC Harper lost his life in a shocking incident where he was dragged by a vehicle driven by thieves. One of those culprits, Henry Long, was apprehended at Four Houses Corner.

Convicts and Controversy

Henry Long, along with his accomplices Albert Bowers and Jessie Cole, were later convicted and sentenced for their roles in PC Harper’s manslaughter. This event has left a dark cloud over Four Houses Corner, and the planned upgrade has only served to stir fresh controversy. The council’s decision to remove the item from the agenda of its planning meeting at the last minute marks the second consecutive delay in the decision-making process.

Upgrade Plans and Public Safety Concerns

The proposed refurbishment of the site includes the creation of 17 permanent gypsy and traveller pitches with associated amenities. However, Thames Valley Police’s objection to the plan, citing public safety and policing concerns, has brought a new dimension to the situation. The refurbishment plans now stand at a crossroads, with the council’s decision being awaited with bated breath by all parties involved.

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

