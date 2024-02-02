Costa Rican President Calls for Resignation of Incop President Over Alleged Drug Links

In a significant move intended to uphold the integrity of public office, Rodrigo Chaves, the President of Costa Rica, has called for the resignation of the president of the National Council for Port Administration and Economic Development of the Pacific Coast (Incop). The decision follows allegations linking the Incop President to an individual suspected of narcotics trafficking.
Unraveling the Alleged Connection
The incriminating connection surfaced during the trial of accused trafficker Carlos Orense in Manhattan. Prosecutors claim that Orense stashed drugs and weapons on his Venezuelan ranch, bribing officials for immunity. Moreover, the trial anticipates testimony implicating a former CEO of U.S. refiner Citgo Petroleum in aiding Orense in money laundering during the mid-2000s.
The revelation has resulted in nine Costa Ricans, five Colombians, and one Nicaraguan being apprehended under suspicion of participating in a drug trafficking organization with both local and international operations. Investigations into this organization, which began in February 2021, have unearthed potential ties to drug trafficking, money laundering, and three homicides. The organization reportedly transported cocaine and marijuana from Colombia to Costa Rica using swift boats in the Pacific.